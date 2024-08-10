West Ham signs France defender Todibo on loan in another sign of intent before Premier League starts

LONDON (AP) — France defender Jean-Clair Todibo joined West Ham on a season-long loan from Nice on Saturday, completing a…

LONDON (AP) — France defender Jean-Clair Todibo joined West Ham on a season-long loan from Nice on Saturday, completing a remodeled center-back partnership for the English club ahead of the start of the Premier League.

The deal for the 24-year-old Todibo, who played for Barcelona when aged 19, contains an option to make the transfer permanent for a reported 40 million euros ($43.6 million) in the offseason of 2025.

Max Kilman, another center back, has also joined West Ham in this window for around $50 million, along with Germany striker Niclas Füllkrug and four other players.

West Ham has a new coach in Julen Lopetegui, who has replaced David Moyes.

“It is a dream come true to play in the Premier League, the best league in the world,” said Todibo, who had previously been linked with Manchester United and has played twice for France.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me, at a club with huge ambition, who want to really make progress under the new head coach.”

West Ham’s new sporting director, Tim Steidten, said the signing of Todibo showed the attraction of the club.

“He’s got proven pedigree in European football, especially in France, where he has shone in recent years, showing all of his qualities as one of the finest ball-playing center-halves in Ligue 1,” Steidten said.

“There was huge interest from across Europe for his signature this summer.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.