West Ham signs Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez on a free transfer

LONDON (AP) — West Ham said Tuesday it has signed Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez on a free transfer.

Rodriguez joins the Hammers after his previous deal with Real Betis expired earlier this summer after 4 1/2 seasons with the Spanish club.

“I feel like it’s every footballer’s dream to play in the Premier League, and I was very excited when I heard that West Ham were interested in me,” he said.

Rodriguez was part of the Argentina squad which won the World Cup in 2022 and the 2021 and 2024 Copa America trophies.

“I will bring experience to the team,” the 30-year-old Rodriguez said, “and though I’m aware the Premier League is very physical, I’m ready to put the work in to make sure I’m up to the task.”

West Ham’s technical director Tim Steidten described the signing as “a big statement of intent by the club.”

West Ham, which finished ninth last season, hosts Aston Villa in its opening game in the Premier League on Aug. 17.

