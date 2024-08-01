US shooter Sagen Maddalena breaks an Olympic record in qualification. Ukraine gets a silver medal

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — The United States’ wait for a medal in shooting at the 2024 Olympics could be nearing…

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — The United States’ wait for a medal in shooting at the 2024 Olympics could be nearing its end after Sagen Maddalena laid down a marker by breaking the Olympic record in qualification for the women’s 50-meter rifle three positions event Thursday.

The U.S. is traditionally a power in Olympic shooting, but it hasn’t made the podium in the first six days of medal competition at Chateauroux, south of Paris.

Maddalena and China’s Zhang Qiongyue both scored 593, a record for this Olympic qualifying format, as they made it to Friday’s final as two of the top eight qualifiers. Maddalena had a perfect score of 200 in shots from the prone position.

“Clearly, I’m happy, and that was a very big mountain to climb. It was a big success, and I’m proud of it, but the work’s not done,” said Maddalena, who was fourth in the women’s 10-meter air rifle Monday.

Earlier, Ukraine picked up its second medal of the Paris Olympics as Serhiy Kulish took silver in the men’s 50-meter rifle three positions final.

“This medal is for my family and my country,” he said.

China’s Liu Yukun, the world record holder, scored 463.6 points for the win. Kulish had 461.3 for the silver medal, to add to the bronze fellow Ukrainian Olga Kharlan won in fencing Monday, while Swapnil Kusale won India’s third shooting bronze of the 2024 Olympics.

