US Open Results

Thursday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $26,440,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Thursday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $26,440,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Matteo Arnaldi (30), Italy, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Tomas Machac, Czechia, def. Sebastian Korda (16), United States, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Hubert Hurkacz (7), Poland, 7-6 (2), 6-1, 7-5.

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Alex Michelsen, United States, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Mattia Bellucci, Italy, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Nuno Borges, Portugal, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5.

Jack Draper (25), Britain, def. Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Alex de Minaur (10), Australia, def. Otto Virtanen, Finland, 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Flavio Cobolli (31), Italy, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Tommy Paul (14), United States, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 7-5, 6-0, 1-0, ret.

Gabriel Diallo, Canada, def. Arthur Fils (24), France, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4.

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Mariano Navone, Argentina, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

Jakub Mensik, Czechia, def. Tristan Schoolkate, Australia, 6-7 (4), 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Carlos Alcaraz (3), Spain, 6-1, 7-5, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Anna Kalinskaya (15), Russia, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-2, 6-4.

Diana Shnaider (18), Russia, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-4, 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva (30), Kazakhstan, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Jasmine Paolini (5), Italy, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czechia, 0-0, ret.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, def. Katie Boulter (31), Britain, 7-5, 7-5.

Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Mirra Andreeva (21), Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 7-5, 7-5.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (22), Brazil, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-2, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Ena Shibahara, Japan, 6-0, 6-1.

Jessika Ponchet, France, def. Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, walkover.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Liudmila Samsonova (16), Russia, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Jessica Pegula (6), United States, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (25), Russia, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Karolina Muchova, Czechia, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.

John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, and Alexandre Muller, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Luke Johnson, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Fabrice Martin and Jonathan Eysseric, France, def. Evan King and Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (13), United States, def. Mitchell Krueger and Reese Stalder, United States, 6-7 (7), 7-5, 6-4.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, and Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, and Pavel Kotov, Russia, 7-5, 6-4.

Robert Cash and James Tracy, United States, def. Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, and Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Marcelo Melo and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Sergio Martos Gornes, Spain, 7-5, 6-4.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (2), Australia, def. Robin Haase and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-5.

Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, and Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and John Peers, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (11).

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (12), Poland, def. Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (5), Italy, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, and William Blumberg, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-2.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (11), Netherlands, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, and Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and Luciano Darderi, Italy, 6-7 (9), 6-1, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Lulu Sun, New Zealand, and Wang Xiyu, China, 6-4, 6-3.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Heather Watson, Britain, def. Yuan Yue, China, and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 7-5, 7-6 (0).

Ivana Corley and Carmen Corley, United States, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

Maia Lumsden, Britain, and Anna Siskova, Czechia, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Hanyu Guo, China, 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Kateryna Baindl, Ukraine, and Katie Volynets, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Zhang Shuai, China, and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (2), Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (1), New Zealand, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-4, 6-2.

Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Xinyu Jiang, China, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, and Clara Burel, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, and Martina Trevisan, Italy, 5-7, 7-6 (9), 6-3.

Harriet Dart, Britain, and Diane Parry, France, def. Linda Noskova, Czechia, and Diana Shnaider, Russia, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (6), Italy, def. Wang Yafan, China, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Iva Jovic and Tyra Caterina Grant, United States, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-2.

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Ena Shibahara (16), Japan, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, and Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-3.

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Giuliana Olmos (13), Mexico, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-0, 5-7, 6-1.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czechia, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, and Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Magda Linette, Poland, and Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Yana Sizikova and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Barbora Krejcikova (4), Czechia, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-2.

Thai-Son Kwiatkowski and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (5), United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Jackson Withrow and Alycia Parks, United States, def. Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4.

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (6), United States, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5), 11-9.

