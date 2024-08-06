United States 5, Hungary 4
|United States
|1
|2
|1
|1
|—
|5
|Hungary
|2
|0
|2
|0
|—
|4
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_United States 7 (E. Ausmus 1, R. Fattal 1, J. Flynn 1, M. Musselman 1, J. Raney 1, R. Neushul 2); Hungary 16 (K. Garda 1, A. Magyari 1, R. Parkes 1, D. Szilagyi 1, K. Farago 2, B. Horvath 2, G. Mahieu 4, V. Valyi 4).
4 Minute Exclusions_United States None; Hungary None.
Penalty Fouls_United States None; Hungary None.
Ejections_United States None; Hungary 2 (G. Mahieu, V. Valyi).
Referees_Vojin Putnikovic, Serbia. Zhang Liang, China. Marijo Brguljan, Montenegro. Massimiliano Caputi, Italy.
