United States 5, Hungary 4 United States 1 2 1 1 — 5 Hungary 2 0 2 0 — 4…

United States 5, Hungary 4

United States 1 2 1 1 — 5 Hungary 2 0 2 0 — 4

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_United States 7 (E. Ausmus 1, R. Fattal 1, J. Flynn 1, M. Musselman 1, J. Raney 1, R. Neushul 2); Hungary 16 (K. Garda 1, A. Magyari 1, R. Parkes 1, D. Szilagyi 1, K. Farago 2, B. Horvath 2, G. Mahieu 4, V. Valyi 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_United States None; Hungary None.

Penalty Fouls_United States None; Hungary None.

Ejections_United States None; Hungary 2 (G. Mahieu, V. Valyi).

Referees_Vojin Putnikovic, Serbia. Zhang Liang, China. Marijo Brguljan, Montenegro. Massimiliano Caputi, Italy.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.