United States 3, Poland 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-20) United States_Spiker-A. Drews (12-28), A. Skinner (12-25) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Drews (1-6),…

United States 3, Poland 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-20)

United States_Spiker-A. Drews (12-28), A. Skinner (12-25) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Drews (1-6), J. Larson (1-2), C. Ogbogu (2-12), K. Plummer (2-7), J. Poulter (2-8), H. Washington (2-14); Server-K. Plummer (2-16), J. Poulter (2-17), H. Washington (1-10); Scorer-A. Drews (13-46).

Poland_Spiker-A. Korneluk (5-12), M. Lukasik (9-23) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Korneluk (4-18), M. Lukasik (3-9), M. Smarzek (1-3), M. Stysiak (2-10), J. Wolosz (2-8); Server-M. Czyrnianska (0-5), M. Jurczyk (0-5), A. Korneluk (2-11), M. Lukasik (0-9), N. Medrzyk (0-4), M. Stysiak (0-5), J. Wolosz (1-11); Scorer-M. Lukasik (12-41).

Referees_Karina Rene, Argentina. Vladimir Simonovic, Switzerland. Ivaylo Ivanov, Bulgaria. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.