Men’s Bronze Medal Match United States 3, Italy 0 (25-23, 30-28, 26-24) United States_Spiker-M. Anderson (8-24), T. Defalco (12-32), A.…

Men’s Bronze Medal Match

United States 3, Italy 0 (25-23, 30-28, 26-24)

United States_Spiker-M. Anderson (8-24), T. Defalco (12-32), A. Russell (11-24) (won-total attempts); Blocker-M. Anderson (0-5), T. Averill (1-8), M. Christenson (1-6), T. Defalco (0-5), M. Holt (4-16), A. Russell (3-10); Server-M. Anderson (0-10), T. Averill (0-16), M. Christenson (0-14), T. Defalco (0-11), M. Holt (1-14), A. Russell (1-14); Scorer-A. Russell (15-48).

Italy_Spiker-A. Michieletto (16-30), D. Lavia (6-24), Y. Romano (17-26) (won-total attempts); Blocker-D. Lavia (1-7), G. Galassi (2-7), R. Russo (2-14); Server-R. Sbertoli (0-7), S. Giannelli (1-12), A. Michieletto (1-13), D. Lavia (0-13), G. Galassi (1-6), Y. Romano (0-12), G. Sanguinetti (1-4), R. Russo (1-10); Scorer-A. Michieletto (17-50).

Referees_Ivaylo Ivanov, Bulgaria. Epaminondas Gerothodoros, Greece. Scott Dziewirz, Canada. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

