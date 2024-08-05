United States 3, Brazil 1 (24-26, 30-28, 19-25, 19-25) United States_Spiker-M. Anderson (17-28), T. Averill (6-11), M. Holt (9-13), A.…

United States 3, Brazil 1 (24-26, 30-28, 19-25, 19-25)

United States_Spiker-M. Anderson (17-28), T. Averill (6-11), M. Holt (9-13), A. Russell (11-25) (won-total attempts); Blocker-M. Anderson (3-14), T. Averill (2-14), T. Defalco (1-7), M. Holt (2-13); Server-M. Anderson (0-19), T. Averill (1-16), M. Christenson (1-22), T. Defalco (0-16), M. Holt (2-16), T. Jaeschke (0-4), A. Russell (0-10); Scorer-M. Anderson (20-61).

Brazil_Spiker-A. Souza (14-27), L. Saatkamp (7-15), R. Souza (12-32), Y. Leal Hidalgo (4-15) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Souza (2-9), F. Resende Gualberto (3-10), R. Souza (2-7); Server-A. Fernandes P.x.cavalcante (1-13), A. Souza (0-9), B. Rezende (0-14), F. Resende Gualberto (0-9), F. Gil Kreling (0-5), L. Bergmann (0-2), L. Saatkamp (0-14), R. Souza (1-19), Y. Leal Hidalgo (1-5); Scorer-A. Souza (16-45).

Referees_Vladimir Simonovic, Switzerland. Fabrice Collados, France. Sumie Myoi, Japan. Daniele Rapisarda, Italy.

