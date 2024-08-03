United States 12, Montenegro 7
|United States
|4
|3
|3
|2
|—
|12
|Montenegro
|1
|1
|4
|1
|—
|7
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_United States 10 (L. Cupido 1, C. Dodd 1, J. Hooper 2, A. Obert 2, M. Vavic 2, D. Woodhead 2); Montenegro 14 (M. Mrsic 1, V. Popadic 1, V. Radovic 2, V. Spaic 2, S. Vidovic 2, J. Vujovic 2, A. Macic 4).
4 Minute Exclusions_United States None; Montenegro None.
Penalty Fouls_United States None; Montenegro 3 (V. Popadic 1, V. Spaic 2).
Ejections_United States None; Montenegro 2 (A. Macic, V. Spaic).
Referees_Frank Ohme, Germany. Zhang Liang, China. Don Cameron, Australia. Richard Papazian, France.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.