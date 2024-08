VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — U.S. women’s basketball team runs Olympic win streak to 58 straight, quarterfinals next as they go…

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — U.S. women’s basketball team runs Olympic win streak to 58 straight, quarterfinals next as they go for 8th straight gold.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.