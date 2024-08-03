Twins to place Joe Mauer statue outside Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins will place a bronze statue of retired catcher Joe Mauer outside Target Field. Mauer’s…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins will place a bronze statue of retired catcher Joe Mauer outside Target Field.

Mauer’s statue will be the eighth at the ballpark, all designed by Minnesota-based artist Bill Mack. The new statue will be unveiled at some point next season.

The announcement was made during a pregame ceremony Saturday honoring Mauer’s induction last month into baseball’s Hall of Fame. He was joined on the field by fellow St. Paul natives and Hall of Famers Jack Morris and Paul Molitor.

Molitor made the announcement of the statue.

Drafted No. 1 overall in 2001, Mauer spent his entire 15-year career with his hometown team. He won three batting titles as a catcher and was voted the 2009 American League MVP.

During Saturday’s ceremony, Mauer received a standing ovation from the Target Field crowd and thanked the fans and others during his remarks. He made a special call-out to the Twins fans who made the trip to Cooperstown despite the travel disruptions that resulted in some fans having to rent cars and drive after flights were canceled.

Mauer also took photos with fans on the concourse before the game, and his Hall of Fame plaque was on display at the stadium.

