Tottenham attempting to sign striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Tottenham is attempting to sign striker Dominic Solanke from Premier League rival Bournemouth.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said Friday that “talks are ongoing” regarding Solanke’s potential move to Tottenham.

“Right now he is our player,” Iraola said. “That is what I know. I cannot tell you much more.

“For us, Dom is a very, very important player. But I cannot tell you how this is going to finish.”

While Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was tight-lipped on Solanke in a news conference on Friday, Iraola was more forthcoming about his top scorer from last season.

“He gives us much more than goals,” Iraola said. “He is very complete, he helps us in all the phases of the game. He would be a big miss, obviously.

“He scored a lot of goals, but if this happens, it has happened in other positions. We have to trust the people inside the club. I am sure they will be ready.”

Postecoglou recently acknowledged on the club’s pre-season tour that the striker department was the “thinnest” area of his squad.

Solanke, who has played one match for England, missed Bournemouth’s win over Rayo Vallecano in a friendly on Sunday with a minor foot injury, which only served to heighten scrutiny over his future.

Bournemouth owner Bill Foley said in this offseason that Solanke’s current deal until 2027 included a release clause in the region of 65 million pounds ($83 million).

Solanke previously played for Chelsea and Liverpool.

