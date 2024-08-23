Tigers SS Javier Báez placed on injured list with hip, spine inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — The Detroit Tigers placed shortstop Javier Báez on the 10-day injured list on Friday with right hip…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Detroit Tigers placed shortstop Javier Báez on the 10-day injured list on Friday with right hip and lumbar spine inflammation.

Manager A.J. Hinch said they will know more about the injury after Báez undergoes more tests.

Báez, who made his return to Wrigley Field on Tuesday, was an integral part of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series winning team. He hit .375 in the NLDS and earned NLCS co-MVP honors against the Los Angeles Dodgers before helping the franchise win its first championship in 108 years.

He made the NL All-Star team in 2018 and 2019. But he has struggled since he signed a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit in December 2021.

“Javy came into my office after the game and just kept talking about lingering issues with his hip and his back, so we sent him off for tests. The intial test indicated he needs to go on the injured list. He’s going to go through another round of tests, more tomorrow before we know the extent, how long,” Hinch said.

Báez is batting .184 this season with six home runs and 37 RBIs in 80 games.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers recalled infielder Ryan Kreidler from Triple-A Toledo. He’s played in 21 games with the Tigers this season with six hits in 44 at-bats.

