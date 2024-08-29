Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alden-Conger def. Hayfield, 3-0
Apple Valley def. Two Rivers, 3-0
BOLD def. MACA, 26-24, 25-10, 25-27, 25-23
Barnesville def. Henning, 25-12, 12-25, 25-12, 25-16
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Parkers Prairie, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23
Bemidji def. Buffalo, 3-0
Bertha-Hewitt def. Battle Lake, 16-25, 26-24, 24-26, 25-23, 15-6
Blackduck def. Win-E-Mac, 25-8, 25-19, 25-18
Breckenridge def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-12, 25-9, 27-25
Centennial def. Duluth East, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-22
Champlin Park def. Elk River, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11
Chaska def. Mayer Lutheran, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17
Chatfield def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-16, 25-9, 25-13
Chesterton Academy def. International School, 25-11, 25-12, 25-14
Climax-Fisher def. Kelliher-Northome, 21-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, 15-12
Cretin-Derham Hall def. Holy Angels, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 13-25, 15-10
Cromwell def. Cook County, 3-0
Delano def. Chanhassen, 18-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21
Eagan def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21
Eagle Ridge def. Math and Science, 3-2
Eastview def. Woodbury, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18
Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake Falls, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21
Fillmore Central def. La Crescent, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18
Floodwood def. McGregor, 25-5, 25-19, 25-6
Fosston def. Red Lake County Central, 25-16, 25-22, 25-8
Grand Meadow def. Kingsland, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17
Grand Rapids def. Superior, Wis., 3-0
Hopkins def. Tartan, 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23
Lakeville North def. Minnetonka, 26-24, 27-25, 23-25, 25-21
Legacy Christian def. Annandale, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10
Lewiston-Altura def. Rushford-Peterson, 19-25, 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-6
Lyle-Pacelli def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-8, 22-25, 25-12, 25-21
Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-1, 25-4, 25-14
Mankato West def. Red Wing, 25-20, 25-23, 25-13
Medford def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 24-26, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13
Melrose def. Benson, 25-12, 25-20, 26-24
Milaca def. Pine City, 25-19, 25-6, 25-21
Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Richfield, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20
Minnewaska def. Montevideo, 25-21, 25-19, 25-9
Mounds View def. North St Paul, 25-20, 25-10, 25-22
New Life def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-20, 25-10, 25-17
New Prague def. Shakopee, 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 20-25, 15-4
North Woods def. International Falls, 25-15, 25-14, 25-17
Northern def. Warroad, 25-27, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19
Northfield def. Prior Lake, 20-25, 29-27, 25-14, 29-27
Orono def. Zimmerman, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
PACT def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-21, 17-25, 25-15, 25-13
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Rosemount, 25-20, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20
Paynesville def. Dassel-Cokato, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 24-26, 15-12
Pillager def. Upsala, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21
Pine Island def. Rochester Lourdes, 3-0
Pine River-Backus def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-7, 25-16, 19-25, 25-15
Rocori def. Brainerd, 25-10, 25-18, 25-22
Roseville def. Concordia Academy, 25-15, 26-28, 25-18, 25-23
Sauk Centre def. West Central, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-13, 25-22, 25-18
Simley def. Minneapolis South, 25-9, 25-14, 23-25, 26-24
Southland def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 3-1
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Windom, 26-24, 26-24, 17-25, 20-25, 16-14
Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-18, 25-14, 25-14
St Michael-Albertville def. Moorhead, 18-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14
St. Cloud Tech def. Detroit Lakes, 3-1
St. Paul Humboldt def. LILA, 19-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12
St. Peter def. Worthington, 3-0
Staples-Motley def. Foley, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19
Stewartville def. Austin, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14
Swanville def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 3-0
Thief River Falls def. Roseau, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Perham, 25-12, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Greenway, 25-16, 25-17, 19-25, 25-22
Waseca def. JWP, 25-19, 15-25, 25-19, 25-20
Wayzata def. East Ridge, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 12-25, 15-11
Willmar def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-8, 25-10, 25-8
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.