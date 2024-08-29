Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Alden-Conger def. Hayfield, 3-0 Apple Valley def. Two Rivers, 3-0 BOLD def. MACA, 26-24, 25-10, 25-27, 25-23 Barnesville…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alden-Conger def. Hayfield, 3-0

Apple Valley def. Two Rivers, 3-0

BOLD def. MACA, 26-24, 25-10, 25-27, 25-23

Barnesville def. Henning, 25-12, 12-25, 25-12, 25-16

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Parkers Prairie, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23

Bemidji def. Buffalo, 3-0

Bertha-Hewitt def. Battle Lake, 16-25, 26-24, 24-26, 25-23, 15-6

Blackduck def. Win-E-Mac, 25-8, 25-19, 25-18

Breckenridge def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-12, 25-9, 27-25

Centennial def. Duluth East, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-22

Champlin Park def. Elk River, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11

Chaska def. Mayer Lutheran, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17

Chatfield def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-16, 25-9, 25-13

Chesterton Academy def. International School, 25-11, 25-12, 25-14

Climax-Fisher def. Kelliher-Northome, 21-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, 15-12

Cretin-Derham Hall def. Holy Angels, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 13-25, 15-10

Cromwell def. Cook County, 3-0

Delano def. Chanhassen, 18-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21

Eagan def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21

Eagle Ridge def. Math and Science, 3-2

Eastview def. Woodbury, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18

Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake Falls, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21

Fillmore Central def. La Crescent, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18

Floodwood def. McGregor, 25-5, 25-19, 25-6

Fosston def. Red Lake County Central, 25-16, 25-22, 25-8

Grand Meadow def. Kingsland, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17

Grand Rapids def. Superior, Wis., 3-0

Hopkins def. Tartan, 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23

Lakeville North def. Minnetonka, 26-24, 27-25, 23-25, 25-21

Legacy Christian def. Annandale, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10

Lewiston-Altura def. Rushford-Peterson, 19-25, 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-6

Lyle-Pacelli def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-8, 22-25, 25-12, 25-21

Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-1, 25-4, 25-14

Mankato West def. Red Wing, 25-20, 25-23, 25-13

Medford def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 24-26, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13

Melrose def. Benson, 25-12, 25-20, 26-24

Milaca def. Pine City, 25-19, 25-6, 25-21

Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Richfield, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20

Minnewaska def. Montevideo, 25-21, 25-19, 25-9

Mounds View def. North St Paul, 25-20, 25-10, 25-22

New Life def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-20, 25-10, 25-17

New Prague def. Shakopee, 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 20-25, 15-4

North Woods def. International Falls, 25-15, 25-14, 25-17

Northern def. Warroad, 25-27, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19

Northfield def. Prior Lake, 20-25, 29-27, 25-14, 29-27

Orono def. Zimmerman, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

PACT def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-21, 17-25, 25-15, 25-13

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Rosemount, 25-20, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20

Paynesville def. Dassel-Cokato, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 24-26, 15-12

Pillager def. Upsala, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21

Pine Island def. Rochester Lourdes, 3-0

Pine River-Backus def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-7, 25-16, 19-25, 25-15

Rocori def. Brainerd, 25-10, 25-18, 25-22

Roseville def. Concordia Academy, 25-15, 26-28, 25-18, 25-23

Sauk Centre def. West Central, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-13, 25-22, 25-18

Simley def. Minneapolis South, 25-9, 25-14, 23-25, 26-24

Southland def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 3-1

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Windom, 26-24, 26-24, 17-25, 20-25, 16-14

Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-18, 25-14, 25-14

St Michael-Albertville def. Moorhead, 18-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14

St. Cloud Tech def. Detroit Lakes, 3-1

St. Paul Humboldt def. LILA, 19-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12

St. Peter def. Worthington, 3-0

Staples-Motley def. Foley, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19

Stewartville def. Austin, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14

Swanville def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 3-0

Thief River Falls def. Roseau, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Perham, 25-12, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Greenway, 25-16, 25-17, 19-25, 25-22

Waseca def. JWP, 25-19, 15-25, 25-19, 25-20

Wayzata def. East Ridge, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 12-25, 15-11

Willmar def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-8, 25-10, 25-8

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

