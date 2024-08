Thursday, August 1 3X3 BASKETBALL Men Serbia 21, Netherlands 19 Women Australia 21, China 15 Germany 19, Canada 15 BEACH…

Thursday, August 1

3X3 BASKETBALL

Men

Serbia 21, Netherlands 19

Women

Australia 21, China 15

Germany 19, Canada 15

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Men

Germany 2, Australia 1 (21-16, 18-21, 17-19)

HANDBALL

Women

Netherlands 31, Brazil 24

