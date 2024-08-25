Live Radio
The Mets place pitcher Paul Blackburn on the 15-day injured list and recall Huascar Brazobán

The Associated Press

August 25, 2024, 5:43 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New York Mets placed right-hander Paul Blackburn on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, two days after he was hit on his pitching hand by a line drive by San Diego’s David Peralta.

The move was retroactive to Saturday and came after a long toss session Sunday morning that Blackburn said “wasn’t great.” He said there’s still some tenderness and swelling in the hand. X-rays and a CT scan were negative.

Blackburn (5-4, 4.66 ERA) was forced out in the third inning of a 7-0 loss Friday night. Blackburn shielded his face with his arm and was hit by the liner, which caromed to second baseman Jose Iglesias, who threw out Peralta.

To take his roster spot, Huascar Brazobán (1-3, 3.76) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

