The Mets activate rookie reliever Dedniel Núñez after a nearly month-long stay on the injured list

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New York Mets activated rookie right-handed reliever Dedniel Núñez on Friday after a nearly month-long stay on the injured list and are looking for him to resume his key role late in games.

He had been on the IL since July 26 with a right pronator strain. He appeared in one rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse.

Núñez is 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA and one save, with 45 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings.

To make room on the roster, right-hander Huascar Brazobán was optioned to Syracuse.

