The Ally Challenge Tour Scores

Saturday
At Warwick Hills G&CC
Grand Blanc, Mich.
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72
Second Round
|Stewart Cink
|67-66—133
|Steve Allan
|70-66—136
|David Branshaw
|67-69—136
|K.J. Choi
|66-70—136
|Bob Estes
|68-69—137
|Rod Pampling
|67-70—137
|Brett Quigley
|67-71—138
|Kirk Triplett
|71-67—138
|Darren Clarke
|71-68—139
|Ken Duke
|70-69—139
|Mark Hensby
|73-66—139
|Heath Slocum
|71-68—139
|Paul Stankowski
|69-70—139
|Woody Austin
|71-69—140
|David Bransdon
|72-68—140
|Chad Campbell
|73-67—140
|Greg Chalmers
|68-72—140
|Joe Durant
|68-72—140
|Tom Gillis
|71-69—140
|Lee Janzen
|71-69—140
|Scott Parel
|71-69—140
|Tim Petrovic
|70-70—140
|Ken Tanigawa
|72-68—140
|David Toms
|69-71—140
|Mike Weir
|73-67—140
|Billy Andrade
|71-70—141
|Jason Caron
|68-73—141
|Alex Cejka
|70-71—141
|Glen Day
|68-73—141
|Y.E. Yang
|73-68—141
|Stephen Ames
|72-70—142
|David Duval
|71-71—142
|Ernie Els
|70-72—142
|Steve Flesch
|73-69—142
|Retief Goosen
|71-71—142
|Richard Green
|70-72—142
|Bernhard Langer
|72-70—142
|Billy Mayfair
|69-73—142
|Timothy O’Neal
|71-71—142
|Cameron Percy
|69-73—142
|Kenny Perry
|73-69—142
|Boo Weekley
|72-70—142
|Marco Dawson
|70-73—143
|John Huston
|70-73—143
|Robert Karlsson
|74-69—143
|Justin Leonard
|72-71—143
|Dicky Pride
|73-70—143
|Gene Sauers
|72-71—143
|Mario Tiziani
|72-71—143
|Scott Verplank
|71-72—143
|Charlie Wi
|72-71—143
|Michael Wright
|73-70—143
|Jason Bohn
|74-70—144
|David Frost
|72-72—144
|Brad Adamonis
|70-75—145
|Paul Goydos
|71-74—145
|Rob Labritz
|73-72—145
|Jeff Maggert
|69-76—145
|Gordon Burns
|77-69—146
|Angel Cabrera
|71-76—147
|Chris DiMarco
|73-74—147
|Padraig Harrington
|73-74—147
|Rocco Mediate
|74-73—147
|Scott Dunlap
|73-75—148
|Matt Gogel
|74-74—148
|Tim Herron
|78-70—148
|Scott McCarron
|74-74—148
|Mark O’Meara
|77-71—148
|Corey Pavin
|73-75—148
|John Daly
|74-75—149
|Fred Funk
|73-76—149
|Tom Pernice
|74-75—149
|Duffy Waldorf
|79-70—149
|Jim Furyk
|77-73—150
|John Senden
|77-73—150
|Brian Cooper
|75-76—151
|Steve Jones
|77-74—151
|Shane Bertsch
|78-75—153
