Live Radio
Home » Sports » The Ally Challenge Tour Scores

The Ally Challenge Tour Scores

The Associated Press

August 24, 2024, 6:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At Warwick Hills G&CC

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72

Second Round

Stewart Cink 67-66—133
Steve Allan 70-66—136
David Branshaw 67-69—136
K.J. Choi 66-70—136
Bob Estes 68-69—137
Rod Pampling 67-70—137
Brett Quigley 67-71—138
Kirk Triplett 71-67—138
Darren Clarke 71-68—139
Ken Duke 70-69—139
Mark Hensby 73-66—139
Heath Slocum 71-68—139
Paul Stankowski 69-70—139
Woody Austin 71-69—140
David Bransdon 72-68—140
Chad Campbell 73-67—140
Greg Chalmers 68-72—140
Joe Durant 68-72—140
Tom Gillis 71-69—140
Lee Janzen 71-69—140
Scott Parel 71-69—140
Tim Petrovic 70-70—140
Ken Tanigawa 72-68—140
David Toms 69-71—140
Mike Weir 73-67—140
Billy Andrade 71-70—141
Jason Caron 68-73—141
Alex Cejka 70-71—141
Glen Day 68-73—141
Y.E. Yang 73-68—141
Stephen Ames 72-70—142
David Duval 71-71—142
Ernie Els 70-72—142
Steve Flesch 73-69—142
Retief Goosen 71-71—142
Richard Green 70-72—142
Bernhard Langer 72-70—142
Billy Mayfair 69-73—142
Timothy O’Neal 71-71—142
Cameron Percy 69-73—142
Kenny Perry 73-69—142
Boo Weekley 72-70—142
Marco Dawson 70-73—143
John Huston 70-73—143
Robert Karlsson 74-69—143
Justin Leonard 72-71—143
Dicky Pride 73-70—143
Gene Sauers 72-71—143
Mario Tiziani 72-71—143
Scott Verplank 71-72—143
Charlie Wi 72-71—143
Michael Wright 73-70—143
Jason Bohn 74-70—144
David Frost 72-72—144
Brad Adamonis 70-75—145
Paul Goydos 71-74—145
Rob Labritz 73-72—145
Jeff Maggert 69-76—145
Gordon Burns 77-69—146
Angel Cabrera 71-76—147
Chris DiMarco 73-74—147
Padraig Harrington 73-74—147
Rocco Mediate 74-73—147
Scott Dunlap 73-75—148
Matt Gogel 74-74—148
Tim Herron 78-70—148
Scott McCarron 74-74—148
Mark O’Meara 77-71—148
Corey Pavin 73-75—148
John Daly 74-75—149
Fred Funk 73-76—149
Tom Pernice 74-75—149
Duffy Waldorf 79-70—149
Jim Furyk 77-73—150
John Senden 77-73—150
Brian Cooper 75-76—151
Steve Jones 77-74—151
Shane Bertsch 78-75—153

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up