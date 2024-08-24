The Ally Challenge Tour Scores

Saturday At Warwick Hills G&CC Grand Blanc, Mich. Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72 Second Round Stewart Cink 67-66—133…

Saturday

At Warwick Hills G&CC

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72

Second Round

Stewart Cink 67-66—133 Steve Allan 70-66—136 David Branshaw 67-69—136 K.J. Choi 66-70—136 Bob Estes 68-69—137 Rod Pampling 67-70—137 Brett Quigley 67-71—138 Kirk Triplett 71-67—138 Darren Clarke 71-68—139 Ken Duke 70-69—139 Mark Hensby 73-66—139 Heath Slocum 71-68—139 Paul Stankowski 69-70—139 Woody Austin 71-69—140 David Bransdon 72-68—140 Chad Campbell 73-67—140 Greg Chalmers 68-72—140 Joe Durant 68-72—140 Tom Gillis 71-69—140 Lee Janzen 71-69—140 Scott Parel 71-69—140 Tim Petrovic 70-70—140 Ken Tanigawa 72-68—140 David Toms 69-71—140 Mike Weir 73-67—140 Billy Andrade 71-70—141 Jason Caron 68-73—141 Alex Cejka 70-71—141 Glen Day 68-73—141 Y.E. Yang 73-68—141 Stephen Ames 72-70—142 David Duval 71-71—142 Ernie Els 70-72—142 Steve Flesch 73-69—142 Retief Goosen 71-71—142 Richard Green 70-72—142 Bernhard Langer 72-70—142 Billy Mayfair 69-73—142 Timothy O’Neal 71-71—142 Cameron Percy 69-73—142 Kenny Perry 73-69—142 Boo Weekley 72-70—142 Marco Dawson 70-73—143 John Huston 70-73—143 Robert Karlsson 74-69—143 Justin Leonard 72-71—143 Dicky Pride 73-70—143 Gene Sauers 72-71—143 Mario Tiziani 72-71—143 Scott Verplank 71-72—143 Charlie Wi 72-71—143 Michael Wright 73-70—143 Jason Bohn 74-70—144 David Frost 72-72—144 Brad Adamonis 70-75—145 Paul Goydos 71-74—145 Rob Labritz 73-72—145 Jeff Maggert 69-76—145 Gordon Burns 77-69—146 Angel Cabrera 71-76—147 Chris DiMarco 73-74—147 Padraig Harrington 73-74—147 Rocco Mediate 74-73—147 Scott Dunlap 73-75—148 Matt Gogel 74-74—148 Tim Herron 78-70—148 Scott McCarron 74-74—148 Mark O’Meara 77-71—148 Corey Pavin 73-75—148 John Daly 74-75—149 Fred Funk 73-76—149 Tom Pernice 74-75—149 Duffy Waldorf 79-70—149 Jim Furyk 77-73—150 John Senden 77-73—150 Brian Cooper 75-76—151 Steve Jones 77-74—151 Shane Bertsch 78-75—153

