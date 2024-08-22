Texas regents approve 7-year contract for baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — University of Texas regents on Thursday approved a seven-year contract for new baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — University of Texas regents on Thursday approved a seven-year contract for new baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle that pays him $1 million in each of the first two seasons, then $2.68 million annually over the next five.

Texas hired Schlossnagle away from Southeastern Conference rival Texas A&M in June, after the Aggies lost to Tennessee in the College World Series championship game. He replaced David Pierce, who was fired after eight seasons that included three Big 12 titles but only three trips to the CWS.

Texas moved from the Big 12 to the SEC on July 1.

Schlossnagle spent three seasons at Texas A&M and quickly built the Aggies into a national power with two CWS appearances. He now leads a Texas program with a deep history of success and six national titles, but none since 2005.

Before arriving at Texas A&M in 2022, Schlossnagle coached TCU from 2004-2021, leading the Horned Frogs to the CWS five times, including four in a row from 2014-2017.

