Sun take on the Fever, look for 4th straight victory

Connecticut Sun (22-7, 12-5 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (14-16, 8-8 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (22-7, 12-5 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (14-16, 8-8 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Indiana Fever.

The Fever are 8-8 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is sixth in the WNBA with 20.2 assists per game led by Caitlin Clark averaging 8.2.

The Sun are 12-5 in Eastern Conference play. Connecticut ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 19.6 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 7.9.

Indiana scores 82.7 points, 9.3 more per game than the 73.4 Connecticut allows. Connecticut has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Sun won the last matchup 89-72 on June 10, with DiJonai Carrington scoring 22 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 18 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Fever.

Thomas is averaging 11.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 85.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.