Summer Yates scores to extend Pride’s unbeaten streak to 18 NWSL games

Summer Yates scored in the 67th minute and the visiting Orlando Pride beat the Houston Dash 1-0 on Friday night in the National Women’s Soccer League to extend their league-record unbeaten streak to 18 straight games dating to last season.

The Pride (12-0-5) stayed at the top of the league table with the win.

Yates received a long pass from Angelina that slipped behind Houston’s defense. She went one-on-one with goalkeeper Jane Campbell and finished calmly into the right corner.

The Dash (3-9-5) had a chance to equalize soon after, but Andressa’s header from close range went off the post.

Campbell made seven saves for Houston.

ROYALS 2, BAY FC 1

Paige Monaghan opened the scoring just after halftime and the Utah Royals went on to a 2-1 win over Bay FC at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

Monaghan cut to her right at the top of the 18-yard box and then finished into the left corner in the 49th minute. Ana Tejada earned her first NWSL assist on the play.

The Royals doubled their lead eight minutes later when Mina Tanaka, making her Royals debut, took a shot from a tight angle that deflected into the goal off a defender.

Racheal Kundananji headed in Rachel Hill’s cross in the 83rd minute to make it 2-1, but Bay FC (6-11-0) couldn’t find an equalizer despite having 19 shots.

The Royals (3-11-3) are now undefeated in three straight games and have climbed from the bottom of the league standings.

