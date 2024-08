Summer Olympic Multi-Medalists

At Paris MEN Five Leon Marchand, France, Swimming, 4 gold, 1 bronze Four Shinnosuke Oka, Japan, Artistic Gymnastics, 3 gold,…

At Paris

MEN

Five

Leon Marchand, France, Swimming, 4 gold, 1 bronze

Four

Shinnosuke Oka, Japan, Artistic Gymnastics, 3 gold, 1 bronze

Three

Woojin Kim, South Korea, Archery, 3 gold

Caeleb Dressel, United States, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 silver

Zhanle Pan, China, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 silver

Nic Fink, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 2 silver

Jiayu Xu, China, Swimming, 1 gold, 2 silver

Jingyuan Zou, China, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 2 silver

Ryan Murphy, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Kyle Chalmers, Australia, Swimming, 2 silver, 1 bronze

Boheng Zhang, China, Artistic Gymnastics, 2 silver, 1 bronze

Two

Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Cycling Road, 2 gold

Zhendong Fan, China, Table Tennis, 2 gold

Harrie Lavreysen, Netherlands, Cycling Track, 2 gold

Max Lemke, Germany, Canoe Sprint, 2 gold

Sanguk Oh, South Korea, Fencing, 2 gold

Teddy Riner, France, Judo, 2 gold

Jacob Schopf, Germany, Canoe Sprint, 2 gold

Lihao Sheng, China, Shooting, 2 gold

Chuqin Wang, China, Table Tennis, 2 gold

Carlos Edriel Yulo, Philippines, Artistic Gymnastics, 2 gold

Hifumi Abe, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver

Jack Alexy, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Hunter Armstrong, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Bobby Finke, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Joan-Benjamin Gaba, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver

Chris Guiliano, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Vincent Hancock, United States, Shooting, 1 gold, 1 silver

Koki Kano, Japan, Fencing, 1 gold, 1 silver

Yang Liu, China, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 1 silver

Kristof Milak, Hungary, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Luka Mkheidze, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver

Takanori Nagase, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver

Brian Daniel Pintado, Ecuador, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver

Haiyang Qin, China, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Matthew Richards, Britain, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Duncan Scott, Britain, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Charlie Swanson, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Zongyuan Wang, China, Diving, 1 gold, 1 silver

Thomas Ceccon, Italy, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Wooseok Lee, South Korea, Archery, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Noah Lyles, United States, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Alvaro Martin, Spain, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Maxime-Gael Ngayap Hambou, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze

David Popovici, Romania, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Daniel Wiffen, Ireland, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Alex Yee, Britain, Triathlon, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Filippo Macchi, Italy, Fencing, 2 silver

Truls Moregard, Sweden, Table Tennis, 2 silver

Sanshiro Murao, Japan, Judo, 2 silver

Jack Carlin, Britain, Cycling Track, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Brady Ellison, United States, Archery, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Carson Foster, United States, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Filippo Ganna, Italy, Cycling Road, Cycling Track, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Soichi Hashimoto, Japan, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Luke Hobson, United States, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Minjong Kim, South Korea, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Willian Lima, Brazil, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Ryuju Nagayama, Japan, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Osmar Olvera Ibarra, Mexico, Diving, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Matthew Richardson, Australia, Cycling Track, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Flynn Southam, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Kai Taylor, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Elijah Winnington, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Ruoteng Xiao, China, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Ilya Kharun, Canada, Swimming, 2 bronze

Felix Lebrun, France, Table Tennis, 2 bronze

Joonhwan Lee, South Korea, Judo, 2 bronze

Florent Manaudou, France, Swimming, 2 bronze

Stephen Nedoroscik, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 2 bronze

___

WOMEN

Six

Yufei Zhang, China, Swimming, 1 silver, 5 bronze

Five

Torri Huske, United States, Swimming, 3 gold, 2 silver

Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia, Swimming, 3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Regan Smith, United States, Swimming, 2 gold, 3 silver

Kaylee McKeown, Australia, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze

Four

Simone Biles, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 3 gold, 1 silver

Summer McIntosh, Canada, Swimming, 3 gold, 1 silver

Kate Douglass, United States, Swimming, 2 gold, 2 silver

Ariarne Titmus, Australia, Swimming, 2 gold, 2 silver

Gretchen Walsh, United States, Swimming, 2 gold, 2 silver

Katie Ledecky, United States, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Rebeca Andrade, Brazil, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze

Junxuan Yang, China, Swimming, 1 silver, 3 bronze

Three

Sihyeon Lim, South Korea, Archery, 3 gold

Meg Harris, Australia, Swimming, 1 gold, 2 silver

Emma McKeon, Australia, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Sunisa Lee, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 2 bronze

Qianting Tang, China, Swimming, 2 silver, 1 bronze

Two

Lisa Carrington, New Zealand, Canoe Sprint, 2 gold

Beatrice Chebet, Kenya, Athletics, 2 gold

Yiwen Chen, China, Diving, 2 gold

Kristen Faulkner, United States, Cycling Road, Cycling Track, 2 gold

Jessica Fox, Australia, Canoe Slalom, 2 gold

Alicia Hoskin, New Zealand, Canoe Sprint, 2 gold

Shayna Jack, Australia, Swimming, 2 gold

Lee Kiefer, United States, Fencing, 2 gold

Hongchan Quan, China, Diving, 2 gold

Sarah Sjoestroem, Sweden, Swimming, 2 gold

Gabrielle Thomas, United States, Athletics, 2 gold

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, Germany, Equestrian, 2 gold

Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver

Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand, Cycling Track, 1 gold, 1 silver

Roxana Anghel, Romania, Rowing, 1 gold, 1 silver

Ancuta Bodnar, Romania, Rowing, 1 gold, 1 silver

Yuxi Chen, China, Diving, 1 gold, 1 silver

Alice D’Amato, Italy, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 1 silver

Yuting Huang, China, Shooting, 1 gold, 1 silver

Suhyeon Nam, South Korea, Archery, 1 gold, 1 silver

Maria Perez, Spain, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver

Simona Radis, Romania, Rowing, 1 gold, 1 silver

Sha’carri Richardson, United States, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver

Lauren Scruggs, United States, Fencing, 1 gold, 1 silver

Alex Shackell, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Tatjana Smith, South Africa, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Yingsha Sun, China, Table Tennis, 1 gold, 1 silver

Natsumi Tsunoda, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver

Ioana Vrinceanu, Romania, Rowing, 1 gold, 1 silver

Abbey Weitzeil, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Isabell Werth, Germany, Equestrian, 1 gold, 1 silver

Clarisse Agbegnenou, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Katharine Berkoff, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Femke Bol, Netherlands, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Shirine Boukli, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Amandine Buchard, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Jade Carey, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Yani Chang, China, Diving, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Jordan Chiles, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Laura Collett, Britain, Equestrian, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Sarah Leonie Cysique, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Romane Dicko, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Chloé Dygert, United States, Cycling Track, Cycling Road, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Emma Finucane, Britain, Cycling Track, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Melissa Jefferson, United States, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Olga Kharlan, Ukraine, Fencing, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Beatriz Souza, Brazil, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Auriane Mallo-Breton, France, Fencing, 2 silver

Simone Manuel, United States, Swimming, 2 silver

Iona Anderson, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Elinor Barker, Britain, Cycling Track, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Nadia Battocletti, Italy, Athletics, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Tamara Csipes, Hungary, Canoe Sprint, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Manila Esposito, Italy, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Haruka Funakubo, Japan, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Alida Dora Gazso, Hungary, Canoe Sprint, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Jule Marie Hake, Germany, Canoe Sprint, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Mimi Huh, South Korea, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Mi Rae Kim, North Korea, Diving, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Paige Madden, United States, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Paulina Paszek, Germany, Canoe Sprint, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Austen Jewell Smith, United States, Shooting, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Manu Bhaker, India, Shooting, 2 bronze

Sara Fojt, Hungary, Canoe Sprint, 2 bronze

Charlotte Fry, Britain, Equestrian, 2 bronze

Sifan Hassan, Netherlands, Athletics, 2 bronze

Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, Hong Kong, Swimming, 2 bronze

Hayun Kim, South Korea, Judo, 2 bronze

Jemima Montag, Australia, Athletics, 2 bronze

Jasmine Moore, United States, Athletics, 2 bronze

Larissa Pimenta, Brazil, Judo, 2 bronze

Beth Potter, Britain, Triathlon, 2 bronze

Noemi Pupp, Hungary, Canoe Sprint, 2 bronze

Kimberley Woods, Britain, Canoe Slalom, 2 bronze

Qingfeng Wu, China, Swimming, 2 bronze

Yiting Yu, China, Swimming, 2 bronze

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.