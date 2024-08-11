Live Radio
Home » Sports » Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press

August 11, 2024, 11:29 AM

At Paris

Sunday, Aug. 11

329 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 40 44 42 126
China 40 27 24 91
Japan 20 12 13 45
Australia 18 19 16 53
France 16 26 22 64
Netherlands 15 7 12 34
Britain 14 22 29 65
South Korea 13 9 10 32
Italy 12 13 15 40
Germany 12 13 8 33
New Zealand 10 7 3 20
Canada 9 7 11 27
Uzbekistan 8 2 3 13
Hungary 6 7 6 19
Spain 5 4 9 18
Sweden 4 4 3 11
Kenya 4 2 5 11
Norway 4 1 3 8
Ireland 4 0 3 7
Brazil 3 7 10 20
Iran 3 6 3 12
Ukraine 3 5 4 12
Belgium 3 1 6 10
Romania 3 4 2 9
Georgia 3 3 1 7
Bulgaria 3 1 3 7
Serbia 3 1 1 5
Czech Republic 3 0 2 5
Denmark 2 2 5 9
Cuba 2 1 6 9
Azerbaijan 2 2 3 7
Croatia 2 2 3 7
Taiwan 2 0 5 7
Austria 2 0 3 5
Bahrain 2 1 1 4
Hong Kong 2 0 2 4
Philippines 2 0 2 4
Slovenia 2 1 0 3
Algeria 2 0 1 3
Indonesia 2 0 1 3
Poland 1 4 5 10
Switzerland 1 2 5 8
Greece 1 1 6 8
Israel 1 5 1 7
Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7
Jamaica 1 3 2 6
South Africa 1 3 2 6
Thailand 1 3 2 6
Ecuador 1 2 2 5
Ethiopia 1 3 0 4
Portugal 1 2 1 4
Argentina 1 1 1 3
Egypt 1 1 1 3
Tunisia 1 1 1 3
Dominican Republic 1 0 2 3
Botswana 1 1 0 2
Chile 1 1 0 2
Saint Lucia 1 1 0 2
Uganda 1 1 0 2
Guatemala 1 0 1 2
Morocco 1 0 1 2
Dominica 1 0 0 1
Pakistan 1 0 0 1
Turkey 0 3 5 8
North Korea 0 2 4 6
Kyrgyzstan 0 2 4 6
India 0 1 5 6
Mexico 0 3 2 5
Armenia 0 3 1 4
Colombia 0 3 1 4
Lithuania 0 2 2 4
Moldova 0 1 3 4
Tajikistan 0 0 3 3
Kosovo 0 1 1 2
Albania 0 0 2 2
Grenada 0 0 2 2
Malaysia 0 0 2 2
Puerto Rico 0 0 2 2
Cyprus 0 1 0 1
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Panama 0 1 0 1
Cape Verde 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Peru 0 0 1 1
Qatar 0 0 1 1
Refugee Olympic Team 0 0 1 1
Singapore 0 0 1 1
Slovakia 0 0 1 1
Zambia 0 0 1 1

