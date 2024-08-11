Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris Sunday, Aug. 11 329 of 329 total events Nation G S B Tot United States 40 44 42…

At Paris

Sunday, Aug. 11

329 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot United States 40 44 42 126 China 40 27 24 91 Japan 20 12 13 45 Australia 18 19 16 53 France 16 26 22 64 Netherlands 15 7 12 34 Britain 14 22 29 65 South Korea 13 9 10 32 Italy 12 13 15 40 Germany 12 13 8 33 New Zealand 10 7 3 20 Canada 9 7 11 27 Uzbekistan 8 2 3 13 Hungary 6 7 6 19 Spain 5 4 9 18 Sweden 4 4 3 11 Kenya 4 2 5 11 Norway 4 1 3 8 Ireland 4 0 3 7 Brazil 3 7 10 20 Iran 3 6 3 12 Ukraine 3 5 4 12 Belgium 3 1 6 10 Romania 3 4 2 9 Georgia 3 3 1 7 Bulgaria 3 1 3 7 Serbia 3 1 1 5 Czech Republic 3 0 2 5 Denmark 2 2 5 9 Cuba 2 1 6 9 Azerbaijan 2 2 3 7 Croatia 2 2 3 7 Taiwan 2 0 5 7 Austria 2 0 3 5 Bahrain 2 1 1 4 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 Philippines 2 0 2 4 Slovenia 2 1 0 3 Algeria 2 0 1 3 Indonesia 2 0 1 3 Poland 1 4 5 10 Switzerland 1 2 5 8 Greece 1 1 6 8 Israel 1 5 1 7 Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7 Jamaica 1 3 2 6 South Africa 1 3 2 6 Thailand 1 3 2 6 Ecuador 1 2 2 5 Ethiopia 1 3 0 4 Portugal 1 2 1 4 Argentina 1 1 1 3 Egypt 1 1 1 3 Tunisia 1 1 1 3 Dominican Republic 1 0 2 3 Botswana 1 1 0 2 Chile 1 1 0 2 Saint Lucia 1 1 0 2 Uganda 1 1 0 2 Guatemala 1 0 1 2 Morocco 1 0 1 2 Dominica 1 0 0 1 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 Turkey 0 3 5 8 North Korea 0 2 4 6 Kyrgyzstan 0 2 4 6 India 0 1 5 6 Mexico 0 3 2 5 Armenia 0 3 1 4 Colombia 0 3 1 4 Lithuania 0 2 2 4 Moldova 0 1 3 4 Tajikistan 0 0 3 3 Kosovo 0 1 1 2 Albania 0 0 2 2 Grenada 0 0 2 2 Malaysia 0 0 2 2 Puerto Rico 0 0 2 2 Cyprus 0 1 0 1 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Panama 0 1 0 1 Cape Verde 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Peru 0 0 1 1 Qatar 0 0 1 1 Refugee Olympic Team 0 0 1 1 Singapore 0 0 1 1 Slovakia 0 0 1 1 Zambia 0 0 1 1

