Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

Nation G S B Tot China 39 27 24 90 United States 38 42 42 122 Australia 18 18 14 50 Japan 18 12 13 43 France 16 24 22 62 Britain 14 22 27 63 Netherlands 13 7 12 32 South Korea 13 8 9 30 Germany 12 11 8 31 Italy 11 13 15 39 Canada 9 7 11 27 New Zealand 9 7 2 18 Uzbekistan 8 2 3 13 Hungary 5 7 6 18 Spain 5 4 8 17 Sweden 4 4 3 11 Kenya 4 2 4 10 Norway 4 1 3 8 Ireland 4 0 3 7 Brazil 3 7 10 20 Ukraine 3 5 4 12 Iran 3 5 2 10 Belgium 3 1 6 10 Romania 3 4 1 8 Bulgaria 3 1 3 7 Georgia 3 2 1 6 Czech Republic 3 0 2 5 Cuba 2 1 5 8 Taiwan 2 0 5 7 Azerbaijan 2 2 2 6 Croatia 2 1 3 6 Austria 2 0 3 5 Serbia 2 1 1 4 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 Philippines 2 0 2 4 Slovenia 2 1 0 3 Algeria 2 0 1 3 Indonesia 2 0 1 3 Poland 1 3 5 9 Denmark 1 2 5 8 Switzerland 1 2 5 8 Greece 1 1 6 8 Israel 1 5 1 7 Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7 Jamaica 1 3 2 6 South Africa 1 3 2 6 Thailand 1 3 2 6 Ecuador 1 2 2 5 Portugal 1 2 1 4 Ethiopia 1 2 0 3 Argentina 1 1 1 3 Bahrain 1 1 1 3 Egypt 1 1 1 3 Tunisia 1 1 1 3 Dominican Republic 1 0 2 3 Botswana 1 1 0 2 Chile 1 1 0 2 Saint Lucia 1 1 0 2 Uganda 1 1 0 2 Guatemala 1 0 1 2 Morocco 1 0 1 2 Dominica 1 0 0 1 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 Turkey 0 3 5 8 North Korea 0 2 4 6 Kyrgyzstan 0 2 4 6 India 0 1 5 6 Mexico 0 3 2 5 Armenia 0 3 1 4 Lithuania 0 2 2 4 Moldova 0 1 3 4 Colombia 0 3 0 3 Tajikistan 0 0 3 3 Kosovo 0 1 1 2 Grenada 0 0 2 2 Malaysia 0 0 2 2 Cyprus 0 1 0 1 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Panama 0 1 0 1 Albania 0 0 1 1 Cape Verde 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Peru 0 0 1 1 Puerto Rico 0 0 1 1 Qatar 0 0 1 1 Refugee Olympic Team 0 0 1 1 Singapore 0 0 1 1 Slovakia 0 0 1 1 Zambia 0 0 1 1

