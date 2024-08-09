Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris
Friday, Aug. 9
277 of 329 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|United States
|33
|39
|39
|111
|China
|33
|27
|23
|83
|Australia
|18
|16
|14
|48
|Japan
|16
|8
|13
|37
|Britain
|14
|20
|23
|57
|France
|14
|20
|22
|56
|Netherlands
|13
|6
|10
|29
|South Korea
|13
|8
|7
|28
|Germany
|12
|9
|8
|29
|Italy
|11
|12
|13
|36
|Canada
|7
|6
|11
|24
|New Zealand
|6
|7
|2
|15
|Hungary
|5
|5
|5
|15
|Uzbekistan
|5
|0
|3
|8
|Spain
|4
|3
|8
|15
|Ireland
|4
|0
|3
|7
|Brazil
|3
|6
|9
|18
|Ukraine
|3
|4
|4
|11
|Sweden
|3
|4
|3
|10
|Belgium
|3
|0
|6
|9
|Romania
|3
|4
|1
|8
|Bulgaria
|3
|1
|3
|7
|Iran
|2
|4
|2
|8
|Croatia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Cuba
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Kenya
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Azerbaijan
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Austria
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Philippines
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Serbia
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Czech Republic
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Indonesia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Algeria
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Switzerland
|1
|2
|5
|8
|Greece
|1
|1
|6
|8
|Kazakhstan
|1
|3
|3
|7
|Poland
|1
|1
|5
|7
|Israel
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Jamaica
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Thailand
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Taiwan
|1
|0
|5
|6
|Denmark
|1
|2
|2
|5
|South Africa
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Ecuador
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Georgia
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Argentina
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Norway
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Tunisia
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Dominican Republic
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Bahrain
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chile
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Saint Lucia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Slovenia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Uganda
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Guatemala
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Botswana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dominica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Turkey
|0
|3
|3
|6
|North Korea
|0
|2
|4
|6
|India
|0
|1
|5
|6
|Mexico
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Lithuania
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Moldova
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Colombia
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Armenia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Portugal
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Tajikistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Ethiopia
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Kosovo
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Grenada
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Cyprus
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fiji
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jordan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cape Verde
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Egypt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Peru
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Refugee Olympic Team
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Singapore
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Zambia
|0
|0
|1
|1
