Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris Friday, Aug. 9 277 of 329 total events Nation G S B Tot United States 33 39 39…

At Paris

Friday, Aug. 9

277 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot United States 33 39 39 111 China 33 27 23 83 Australia 18 16 14 48 Japan 16 8 13 37 Britain 14 20 23 57 France 14 20 22 56 Netherlands 13 6 10 29 South Korea 13 8 7 28 Germany 12 9 8 29 Italy 11 12 13 36 Canada 7 6 11 24 New Zealand 6 7 2 15 Hungary 5 5 5 15 Uzbekistan 5 0 3 8 Spain 4 3 8 15 Ireland 4 0 3 7 Brazil 3 6 9 18 Ukraine 3 4 4 11 Sweden 3 4 3 10 Belgium 3 0 6 9 Romania 3 4 1 8 Bulgaria 3 1 3 7 Iran 2 4 2 8 Croatia 2 1 3 6 Cuba 2 1 3 6 Kenya 2 1 3 6 Azerbaijan 2 2 1 5 Austria 2 0 2 4 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 Philippines 2 0 2 4 Serbia 2 1 0 3 Czech Republic 2 0 1 3 Indonesia 2 0 1 3 Algeria 2 0 0 2 Switzerland 1 2 5 8 Greece 1 1 6 8 Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7 Poland 1 1 5 7 Israel 1 4 1 6 Jamaica 1 3 2 6 Thailand 1 3 2 6 Taiwan 1 0 5 6 Denmark 1 2 2 5 South Africa 1 2 2 5 Ecuador 1 2 1 4 Georgia 1 2 1 4 Argentina 1 1 1 3 Norway 1 1 1 3 Tunisia 1 1 1 3 Dominican Republic 1 0 2 3 Bahrain 1 1 0 2 Chile 1 1 0 2 Saint Lucia 1 1 0 2 Slovenia 1 1 0 2 Uganda 1 1 0 2 Guatemala 1 0 1 2 Morocco 1 0 1 2 Botswana 1 0 0 1 Dominica 1 0 0 1 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 Turkey 0 3 3 6 North Korea 0 2 4 6 India 0 1 5 6 Mexico 0 3 2 5 Lithuania 0 2 2 4 Kyrgyzstan 0 1 3 4 Moldova 0 1 3 4 Colombia 0 3 0 3 Armenia 0 2 1 3 Portugal 0 2 1 3 Tajikistan 0 0 3 3 Ethiopia 0 2 0 2 Kosovo 0 1 1 2 Grenada 0 0 2 2 Malaysia 0 0 2 2 Cyprus 0 1 0 1 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Cape Verde 0 0 1 1 Egypt 0 0 1 1 Peru 0 0 1 1 Refugee Olympic Team 0 0 1 1 Singapore 0 0 1 1 Slovakia 0 0 1 1 Zambia 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.