Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris
Thursday, Aug. 8
242 of 329 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|United States
|30
|38
|35
|103
|China
|29
|25
|19
|73
|Australia
|18
|14
|13
|45
|France
|14
|19
|21
|54
|Britain
|13
|17
|21
|51
|Japan
|13
|7
|13
|33
|South Korea
|13
|8
|7
|28
|Netherlands
|11
|6
|8
|25
|Italy
|10
|11
|9
|30
|Germany
|9
|8
|5
|22
|Canada
|6
|5
|10
|21
|New Zealand
|5
|6
|2
|13
|Ireland
|4
|0
|3
|7
|Ukraine
|3
|3
|4
|10
|Hungary
|3
|3
|3
|9
|Sweden
|3
|3
|3
|9
|Romania
|3
|4
|1
|8
|Uzbekistan
|3
|0
|2
|5
|Brazil
|2
|5
|8
|15
|Spain
|2
|3
|8
|13
|Iran
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Croatia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Cuba
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Belgium
|2
|0
|4
|6
|Azerbaijan
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Philippines
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Indonesia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Serbia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Kazakhstan
|1
|3
|3
|7
|Switzerland
|1
|2
|4
|7
|Greece
|1
|1
|5
|7
|Israel
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Jamaica
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Thailand
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Poland
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Taiwan
|1
|0
|5
|6
|Kenya
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Denmark
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Georgia
|1
|2
|1
|4
|South Africa
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Bulgaria
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Ecuador
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chile
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Saint Lucia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Uganda
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Austria
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Guatemala
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Norway
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Algeria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bahrain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Botswana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dominica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|North Korea
|0
|2
|4
|6
|Turkey
|0
|2
|3
|5
|India
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Mexico
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Armenia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Lithuania
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Tajikistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Ethiopia
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Kosovo
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Portugal
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Tunisia
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Dominican Republic
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Grenada
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Moldova
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Colombia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cyprus
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fiji
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jordan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cape Verde
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Egypt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Peru
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Refugee Olympic Team
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Zambia
|0
|0
|1
|1
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.