Home » Sports » Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 5:22 PM

At Paris

Thursday, Aug. 8

242 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 30 38 35 103
China 29 25 19 73
Australia 18 14 13 45
France 14 19 21 54
Britain 13 17 21 51
Japan 13 7 13 33
South Korea 13 8 7 28
Netherlands 11 6 8 25
Italy 10 11 9 30
Germany 9 8 5 22
Canada 6 5 10 21
New Zealand 5 6 2 13
Ireland 4 0 3 7
Ukraine 3 3 4 10
Hungary 3 3 3 9
Sweden 3 3 3 9
Romania 3 4 1 8
Uzbekistan 3 0 2 5
Brazil 2 5 8 15
Spain 2 3 8 13
Iran 2 2 2 6
Croatia 2 1 3 6
Cuba 2 1 3 6
Belgium 2 0 4 6
Azerbaijan 2 1 1 4
Hong Kong 2 0 2 4
Philippines 2 0 2 4
Indonesia 2 0 1 3
Serbia 2 0 0 2
Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7
Switzerland 1 2 4 7
Greece 1 1 5 7
Israel 1 4 1 6
Jamaica 1 3 2 6
Thailand 1 3 2 6
Poland 1 1 4 6
Taiwan 1 0 5 6
Kenya 1 1 3 5
Denmark 1 2 1 4
Georgia 1 2 1 4
South Africa 1 1 2 4
Bulgaria 1 0 3 4
Ecuador 1 2 0 3
Argentina 1 1 0 2
Chile 1 1 0 2
Saint Lucia 1 1 0 2
Uganda 1 1 0 2
Austria 1 0 1 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Guatemala 1 0 1 2
Morocco 1 0 1 2
Norway 1 0 1 2
Algeria 1 0 0 1
Bahrain 1 0 0 1
Botswana 1 0 0 1
Dominica 1 0 0 1
Pakistan 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 1 0 0 1
North Korea 0 2 4 6
Turkey 0 2 3 5
India 0 1 4 5
Mexico 0 2 2 4
Kyrgyzstan 0 1 3 4
Armenia 0 2 1 3
Lithuania 0 1 2 3
Tajikistan 0 0 3 3
Ethiopia 0 2 0 2
Kosovo 0 1 1 2
Portugal 0 1 1 2
Tunisia 0 1 1 2
Dominican Republic 0 0 2 2
Grenada 0 0 2 2
Malaysia 0 0 2 2
Moldova 0 0 2 2
Colombia 0 1 0 1
Cyprus 0 1 0 1
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Cape Verde 0 0 1 1
Egypt 0 0 1 1
Peru 0 0 1 1
Refugee Olympic Team 0 0 1 1
Slovakia 0 0 1 1
Zambia 0 0 1 1

