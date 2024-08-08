Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris Thursday, Aug. 8 242 of 329 total events Nation G S B Tot United States 30 38 35…

At Paris

Thursday, Aug. 8

242 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot United States 30 38 35 103 China 29 25 19 73 Australia 18 14 13 45 France 14 19 21 54 Britain 13 17 21 51 Japan 13 7 13 33 South Korea 13 8 7 28 Netherlands 11 6 8 25 Italy 10 11 9 30 Germany 9 8 5 22 Canada 6 5 10 21 New Zealand 5 6 2 13 Ireland 4 0 3 7 Ukraine 3 3 4 10 Hungary 3 3 3 9 Sweden 3 3 3 9 Romania 3 4 1 8 Uzbekistan 3 0 2 5 Brazil 2 5 8 15 Spain 2 3 8 13 Iran 2 2 2 6 Croatia 2 1 3 6 Cuba 2 1 3 6 Belgium 2 0 4 6 Azerbaijan 2 1 1 4 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 Philippines 2 0 2 4 Indonesia 2 0 1 3 Serbia 2 0 0 2 Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7 Switzerland 1 2 4 7 Greece 1 1 5 7 Israel 1 4 1 6 Jamaica 1 3 2 6 Thailand 1 3 2 6 Poland 1 1 4 6 Taiwan 1 0 5 6 Kenya 1 1 3 5 Denmark 1 2 1 4 Georgia 1 2 1 4 South Africa 1 1 2 4 Bulgaria 1 0 3 4 Ecuador 1 2 0 3 Argentina 1 1 0 2 Chile 1 1 0 2 Saint Lucia 1 1 0 2 Uganda 1 1 0 2 Austria 1 0 1 2 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 Guatemala 1 0 1 2 Morocco 1 0 1 2 Norway 1 0 1 2 Algeria 1 0 0 1 Bahrain 1 0 0 1 Botswana 1 0 0 1 Dominica 1 0 0 1 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 North Korea 0 2 4 6 Turkey 0 2 3 5 India 0 1 4 5 Mexico 0 2 2 4 Kyrgyzstan 0 1 3 4 Armenia 0 2 1 3 Lithuania 0 1 2 3 Tajikistan 0 0 3 3 Ethiopia 0 2 0 2 Kosovo 0 1 1 2 Portugal 0 1 1 2 Tunisia 0 1 1 2 Dominican Republic 0 0 2 2 Grenada 0 0 2 2 Malaysia 0 0 2 2 Moldova 0 0 2 2 Colombia 0 1 0 1 Cyprus 0 1 0 1 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Cape Verde 0 0 1 1 Egypt 0 0 1 1 Peru 0 0 1 1 Refugee Olympic Team 0 0 1 1 Slovakia 0 0 1 1 Zambia 0 0 1 1

