Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024, 5:23 PM

At Paris

Wednesday, Aug. 7

216 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 27 35 32 94
China 25 23 17 65
Australia 18 12 11 41
France 13 17 21 51
Britain 12 17 20 49
Japan 12 6 13 31
South Korea 12 8 7 27
Italy 9 10 8 27
Netherlands 9 5 6 20
Germany 8 5 5 18
Canada 6 4 9 19
Ireland 4 0 3 7
New Zealand 3 6 1 10
Romania 3 4 1 8
Hungary 3 3 2 8
Sweden 3 3 2 8
Ukraine 3 2 3 8
Brazil 2 5 7 14
Spain 2 3 6 11
Croatia 2 1 3 6
Cuba 2 1 2 5
Belgium 2 0 3 5
Hong Kong 2 0 2 4
Philippines 2 0 2 4
Azerbaijan 2 1 0 3
Serbia 2 0 0 2
Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7
Switzerland 1 2 4 7
Greece 1 1 5 7
Israel 1 4 1 6
Poland 1 1 4 6
Jamaica 1 3 1 5
Thailand 1 2 2 5
Kenya 1 1 3 5
Taiwan 1 0 4 5
Georgia 1 2 1 4
South Africa 1 1 2 4
Denmark 1 2 0 3
Iran 1 0 2 3
Uzbekistan 1 0 2 3
Chile 1 1 0 2
Ecuador 1 1 0 2
Saint Lucia 1 1 0 2
Uganda 1 1 0 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Guatemala 1 0 1 2
Norway 1 0 1 2
Algeria 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1
Bahrain 1 0 0 1
Dominica 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 1 0 0 1
North Korea 0 2 3 5
Kyrgyzstan 0 1 3 4
Turkey 0 1 3 4
Armenia 0 2 1 3
Mexico 0 2 1 3
Lithuania 0 1 2 3
India 0 0 3 3
Tajikistan 0 0 3 3
Ethiopia 0 2 0 2
Kosovo 0 1 1 2
Tunisia 0 1 1 2
Dominican Republic 0 0 2 2
Malaysia 0 0 2 2
Moldova 0 0 2 2
Colombia 0 1 0 1
Cyprus 0 1 0 1
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Austria 0 0 1 1
Cape Verde 0 0 1 1
Egypt 0 0 1 1
Grenada 0 0 1 1
Indonesia 0 0 1 1
Peru 0 0 1 1
Portugal 0 0 1 1
Slovakia 0 0 1 1
Zambia 0 0 1 1

