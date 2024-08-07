Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris
Wednesday, Aug. 7
216 of 329 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|United States
|27
|35
|32
|94
|China
|25
|23
|17
|65
|Australia
|18
|12
|11
|41
|France
|13
|17
|21
|51
|Britain
|12
|17
|20
|49
|Japan
|12
|6
|13
|31
|South Korea
|12
|8
|7
|27
|Italy
|9
|10
|8
|27
|Netherlands
|9
|5
|6
|20
|Germany
|8
|5
|5
|18
|Canada
|6
|4
|9
|19
|Ireland
|4
|0
|3
|7
|New Zealand
|3
|6
|1
|10
|Romania
|3
|4
|1
|8
|Hungary
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Sweden
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Ukraine
|3
|2
|3
|8
|Brazil
|2
|5
|7
|14
|Spain
|2
|3
|6
|11
|Croatia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Cuba
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Belgium
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Philippines
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Azerbaijan
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Serbia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Kazakhstan
|1
|3
|3
|7
|Switzerland
|1
|2
|4
|7
|Greece
|1
|1
|5
|7
|Israel
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Poland
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Jamaica
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Thailand
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Kenya
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Taiwan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|Georgia
|1
|2
|1
|4
|South Africa
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Denmark
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Iran
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Chile
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Saint Lucia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Uganda
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Guatemala
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Norway
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Algeria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bahrain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dominica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Morocco
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|North Korea
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Turkey
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Armenia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Mexico
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Lithuania
|0
|1
|2
|3
|India
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Tajikistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Ethiopia
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Kosovo
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Tunisia
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Dominican Republic
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Moldova
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Colombia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cyprus
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fiji
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Austria
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cape Verde
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Egypt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Grenada
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Indonesia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Peru
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Portugal
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Zambia
|0
|0
|1
|1
