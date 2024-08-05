Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris Monday, Aug. 5 181 of 329 total events Nation G S B Tot China 21 18 14 53…

At Paris

Monday, Aug. 5

181 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot China 21 18 14 53 United States 20 30 28 78 France 13 16 19 48 Australia 13 12 8 33 Britain 12 13 17 42 South Korea 11 8 7 26 Japan 10 5 11 26 Italy 9 10 6 25 Netherlands 7 5 5 17 Germany 7 5 4 16 Canada 5 4 8 17 New Zealand 3 5 1 9 Hungary 3 3 2 8 Sweden 3 3 2 8 Romania 3 3 1 7 Ireland 3 0 3 6 Brazil 2 4 6 12 Ukraine 2 2 3 7 Croatia 2 1 2 5 Belgium 2 0 3 5 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2 Philippines 2 0 0 2 Serbia 2 0 0 2 Spain 1 3 5 9 Israel 1 4 1 6 Switzerland 1 1 4 6 Georgia 1 2 1 4 Kazakhstan 1 1 2 4 South Africa 1 1 2 4 Taiwan 1 0 3 4 Kenya 1 1 1 3 Uzbekistan 1 0 2 3 Denmark 1 1 0 2 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 Guatemala 1 0 1 2 Algeria 1 0 0 1 Argentina 1 0 0 1 Chile 1 0 0 1 Dominica 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Norway 1 0 0 1 Saint Lucia 1 0 0 1 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 Uganda 1 0 0 1 Greece 0 1 5 6 Poland 0 1 3 4 North Korea 0 2 1 3 Jamaica 0 2 1 3 Mexico 0 2 1 3 India 0 0 3 3 Tajikistan 0 0 3 3 Ethiopia 0 2 0 2 Kosovo 0 1 1 2 Turkey 0 1 1 2 Dominican Republic 0 0 2 2 Lithuania 0 0 2 2 Malaysia 0 0 2 2 Moldova 0 0 2 2 Armenia 0 1 0 1 Colombia 0 1 0 1 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Thailand 0 1 0 1 Tunisia 0 1 0 1 Austria 0 0 1 1 Cape Verde 0 0 1 1 Cuba 0 0 1 1 Egypt 0 0 1 1 Grenada 0 0 1 1 Indonesia 0 0 1 1 Portugal 0 0 1 1 Slovakia 0 0 1 1

