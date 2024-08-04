Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris Sunday, Aug. 4 162 of 329 total events Nation G S B Tot United States 19 26 26…

At Paris

Sunday, Aug. 4

162 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot United States 19 26 26 71 China 19 15 11 45 France 12 14 18 44 Australia 12 11 8 31 Britain 10 12 15 37 South Korea 10 7 7 24 Japan 9 5 10 24 Italy 7 10 5 22 Netherlands 6 5 4 15 Canada 5 4 8 17 Germany 5 5 2 12 Hungary 3 3 2 8 Romania 3 3 1 7 Ireland 3 0 3 6 New Zealand 2 4 1 7 Sweden 2 3 2 7 Ukraine 2 1 3 6 Belgium 2 0 3 5 Croatia 2 1 1 4 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2 Philippines 2 0 0 2 Serbia 2 0 0 2 Brazil 1 4 5 10 Spain 1 2 5 8 Israel 1 4 1 6 Switzerland 1 1 4 6 Georgia 1 2 1 4 Kazakhstan 1 1 2 4 South Africa 1 1 2 4 Taiwan 1 0 2 3 Uzbekistan 1 0 2 3 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 Guatemala 1 0 1 2 Algeria 1 0 0 1 Argentina 1 0 0 1 Chile 1 0 0 1 Dominica 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Norway 1 0 0 1 Saint Lucia 1 0 0 1 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 Uganda 1 0 0 1 Greece 0 1 4 5 Poland 0 1 3 4 North Korea 0 2 1 3 Jamaica 0 2 1 3 Mexico 0 2 1 3 India 0 0 3 3 Tajikistan 0 0 3 3 Kosovo 0 1 1 2 Turkey 0 1 1 2 Dominican Republic 0 0 2 2 Moldova 0 0 2 2 Armenia 0 1 0 1 Denmark 0 1 0 1 Ethiopia 0 1 0 1 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Tunisia 0 1 0 1 Austria 0 0 1 1 Cape Verde 0 0 1 1 Cuba 0 0 1 1 Egypt 0 0 1 1 Grenada 0 0 1 1 Indonesia 0 0 1 1 Lithuania 0 0 1 1 Malaysia 0 0 1 1 Portugal 0 0 1 1 Slovakia 0 0 1 1

