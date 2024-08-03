Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris Saturday, Aug. 3 115 of 329 total events Nation G S B Tot China 13 9 9 31…

At Paris

Saturday, Aug. 3

115 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot China 13 9 9 31 France 11 13 13 37 Australia 11 6 5 22 United States 9 18 16 43 Britain 9 10 8 27 Japan 8 4 6 18 South Korea 8 5 4 17 Italy 5 8 4 17 Netherlands 5 3 2 10 Canada 3 2 6 11 New Zealand 2 4 1 7 Germany 2 3 2 7 Romania 2 3 1 6 Hungary 2 2 2 6 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 Ireland 2 0 2 4 Croatia 2 0 1 3 Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2 Brazil 1 3 3 7 Switzerland 1 1 4 6 Sweden 1 2 2 5 Spain 1 1 3 5 South Africa 1 1 2 4 Georgia 1 2 0 3 Belgium 1 0 2 3 Kazakhstan 1 0 2 3 Uzbekistan 1 0 2 3 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 Guatemala 1 0 1 2 Argentina 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Serbia 1 0 0 1 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 Uganda 1 0 0 1 Greece 0 1 3 4 Poland 0 1 3 4 Israel 0 2 1 3 Mexico 0 2 1 3 India 0 0 3 3 North Korea 0 2 0 2 Kosovo 0 1 1 2 Turkey 0 1 1 2 Ukraine 0 1 1 2 Moldova 0 0 2 2 Tajikistan 0 0 2 2 Ethiopia 0 1 0 1 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Tunisia 0 1 0 1 Austria 0 0 1 1 Egypt 0 0 1 1 Lithuania 0 0 1 1 Portugal 0 0 1 1 Slovakia 0 0 1 1

