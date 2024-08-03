Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris
Saturday, Aug. 3
115 of 329 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|China
|13
|9
|9
|31
|France
|11
|13
|13
|37
|Australia
|11
|6
|5
|22
|United States
|9
|18
|16
|43
|Britain
|9
|10
|8
|27
|Japan
|8
|4
|6
|18
|South Korea
|8
|5
|4
|17
|Italy
|5
|8
|4
|17
|Netherlands
|5
|3
|2
|10
|Canada
|3
|2
|6
|11
|New Zealand
|2
|4
|1
|7
|Germany
|2
|3
|2
|7
|Romania
|2
|3
|1
|6
|Hungary
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Ireland
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Croatia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Azerbaijan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Brazil
|1
|3
|3
|7
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Sweden
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Spain
|1
|1
|3
|5
|South Africa
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Georgia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Belgium
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Kazakhstan
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Guatemala
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Serbia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Greece
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Poland
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Israel
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Mexico
|0
|2
|1
|3
|India
|0
|0
|3
|3
|North Korea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Kosovo
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Turkey
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Moldova
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Tajikistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Ethiopia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fiji
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tunisia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Austria
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Egypt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lithuania
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Portugal
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|1
|1
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.