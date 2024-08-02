Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris Friday, Aug. 2 70 of 159 events 92 of 329 total events Nation G S B Tot China…

At Paris

Friday, Aug. 2

70 of 159 events

92 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot China 11 7 7 25 United States 9 16 13 38 France 8 11 8 27 Australia 8 6 4 18 Japan 8 3 5 16 Britain 6 8 7 21 South Korea 6 3 3 12 Italy 5 7 4 16 Canada 3 2 3 8 Germany 2 2 2 6 Netherlands 2 2 2 6 New Zealand 2 2 1 5 Romania 2 1 1 4 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 Croatia 2 0 1 3 Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2 Switzerland 1 1 3 5 Hungary 1 2 1 4 South Africa 1 1 2 4 Sweden 1 1 2 4 Georgia 1 2 0 3 Belgium 1 0 2 3 Ireland 1 0 2 3 Kazakhstan 1 0 2 3 Guatemala 1 0 1 2 Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2 Argentina 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Serbia 1 0 0 1 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 Brazil 0 3 3 6 Spain 0 1 3 4 Poland 0 1 2 3 India 0 0 3 3 North Korea 0 2 0 2 Greece 0 1 1 2 Israel 0 1 1 2 Kosovo 0 1 1 2 Mexico 0 1 1 2 Turkey 0 1 1 2 Ukraine 0 1 1 2 Moldova 0 0 2 2 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Tunisia 0 1 0 1 Austria 0 0 1 1 Egypt 0 0 1 1 Portugal 0 0 1 1 Slovakia 0 0 1 1 Tajikistan 0 0 1 1

