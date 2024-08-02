Live Radio
Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press

August 2, 2024, 5:41 AM

At Paris

Friday, Aug. 2

70 of 159 events

92 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
China 11 7 7 25
United States 9 16 13 38
France 8 11 8 27
Australia 8 6 4 18
Japan 8 3 5 16
Britain 6 8 7 21
South Korea 6 3 3 12
Italy 5 7 4 16
Canada 3 2 3 8
Germany 2 2 2 6
Netherlands 2 2 2 6
New Zealand 2 2 1 5
Romania 2 1 1 4
Hong Kong 2 0 2 4
Croatia 2 0 1 3
Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2
Switzerland 1 1 3 5
Hungary 1 2 1 4
South Africa 1 1 2 4
Sweden 1 1 2 4
Georgia 1 2 0 3
Belgium 1 0 2 3
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Kazakhstan 1 0 2 3
Guatemala 1 0 1 2
Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2
Argentina 1 0 0 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Serbia 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 1 0 0 1
Brazil 0 3 3 6
Spain 0 1 3 4
Poland 0 1 2 3
India 0 0 3 3
North Korea 0 2 0 2
Greece 0 1 1 2
Israel 0 1 1 2
Kosovo 0 1 1 2
Mexico 0 1 1 2
Turkey 0 1 1 2
Ukraine 0 1 1 2
Moldova 0 0 2 2
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Tunisia 0 1 0 1
Austria 0 0 1 1
Egypt 0 0 1 1
Portugal 0 0 1 1
Slovakia 0 0 1 1
Tajikistan 0 0 1 1

