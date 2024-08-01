Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris
Thursday, Aug. 1
78 of 329 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|China
|10
|7
|3
|20
|France
|8
|10
|8
|26
|Japan
|8
|3
|4
|15
|Australia
|7
|6
|3
|16
|Britain
|6
|6
|6
|18
|South Korea
|6
|3
|3
|12
|United States
|5
|13
|12
|30
|Italy
|3
|6
|4
|13
|Canada
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Germany
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Romania
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|2
|4
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Netherlands
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Sweden
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Belgium
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Ireland
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Kazakhstan
|1
|0
|2
|3
|South Africa
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Georgia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Croatia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Guatemala
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Azerbaijan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Serbia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Brazil
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Hungary
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Poland
|0
|1
|2
|3
|India
|0
|0
|3
|3
|North Korea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Kosovo
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Mexico
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Turkey
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Moldova
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Fiji
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tunisia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Austria
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Egypt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Greece
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tajikistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
