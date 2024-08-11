Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Paris
Sunday, Aug. 11
329 of 329 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|United States
|40
|44
|42
|126
|China
|40
|27
|24
|91
|Britain
|14
|22
|29
|65
|France
|16
|26
|22
|64
|Australia
|18
|19
|16
|53
|Japan
|20
|12
|13
|45
|Italy
|12
|13
|15
|40
|Netherlands
|15
|7
|12
|34
|Germany
|12
|13
|8
|33
|South Korea
|13
|9
|10
|32
|Canada
|9
|7
|11
|27
|New Zealand
|10
|7
|3
|20
|Brazil
|3
|7
|10
|20
|Hungary
|6
|7
|6
|19
|Spain
|5
|4
|9
|18
|Uzbekistan
|8
|2
|3
|13
|Iran
|3
|6
|3
|12
|Ukraine
|3
|5
|4
|12
|Sweden
|4
|4
|3
|11
|Kenya
|4
|2
|5
|11
|Belgium
|3
|1
|6
|10
|Poland
|1
|4
|5
|10
|Romania
|3
|4
|2
|9
|Denmark
|2
|2
|5
|9
|Cuba
|2
|1
|6
|9
|Norway
|4
|1
|3
|8
|Switzerland
|1
|2
|5
|8
|Greece
|1
|1
|6
|8
|Turkey
|0
|3
|5
|8
|Ireland
|4
|0
|3
|7
|Georgia
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Bulgaria
|3
|1
|3
|7
|Azerbaijan
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Croatia
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Taiwan
|2
|0
|5
|7
|Israel
|1
|5
|1
|7
|Kazakhstan
|1
|3
|3
|7
|Jamaica
|1
|3
|2
|6
|South Africa
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Thailand
|1
|3
|2
|6
|North Korea
|0
|2
|4
|6
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|2
|4
|6
|India
|0
|1
|5
|6
|Serbia
|3
|1
|1
|5
|Czech Republic
|3
|0
|2
|5
|Austria
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Ecuador
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Mexico
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Bahrain
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Philippines
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Ethiopia
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Portugal
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Armenia
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Colombia
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Lithuania
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Moldova
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Algeria
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Indonesia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Argentina
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Egypt
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Tunisia
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Dominican Republic
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Tajikistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chile
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Saint Lucia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Uganda
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Guatemala
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Kosovo
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Albania
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Grenada
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Puerto Rico
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Dominica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Cyprus
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fiji
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jordan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Panama
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cape Verde
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Peru
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Qatar
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Refugee Olympic Team
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Singapore
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Zambia
|0
|0
|1
|1
