Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

August 11, 2024, 11:29 AM

At Paris

Sunday, Aug. 11

329 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 40 44 42 126
China 40 27 24 91
Britain 14 22 29 65
France 16 26 22 64
Australia 18 19 16 53
Japan 20 12 13 45
Italy 12 13 15 40
Netherlands 15 7 12 34
Germany 12 13 8 33
South Korea 13 9 10 32
Canada 9 7 11 27
New Zealand 10 7 3 20
Brazil 3 7 10 20
Hungary 6 7 6 19
Spain 5 4 9 18
Uzbekistan 8 2 3 13
Iran 3 6 3 12
Ukraine 3 5 4 12
Sweden 4 4 3 11
Kenya 4 2 5 11
Belgium 3 1 6 10
Poland 1 4 5 10
Romania 3 4 2 9
Denmark 2 2 5 9
Cuba 2 1 6 9
Norway 4 1 3 8
Switzerland 1 2 5 8
Greece 1 1 6 8
Turkey 0 3 5 8
Ireland 4 0 3 7
Georgia 3 3 1 7
Bulgaria 3 1 3 7
Azerbaijan 2 2 3 7
Croatia 2 2 3 7
Taiwan 2 0 5 7
Israel 1 5 1 7
Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7
Jamaica 1 3 2 6
South Africa 1 3 2 6
Thailand 1 3 2 6
North Korea 0 2 4 6
Kyrgyzstan 0 2 4 6
India 0 1 5 6
Serbia 3 1 1 5
Czech Republic 3 0 2 5
Austria 2 0 3 5
Ecuador 1 2 2 5
Mexico 0 3 2 5
Bahrain 2 1 1 4
Hong Kong 2 0 2 4
Philippines 2 0 2 4
Ethiopia 1 3 0 4
Portugal 1 2 1 4
Armenia 0 3 1 4
Colombia 0 3 1 4
Lithuania 0 2 2 4
Moldova 0 1 3 4
Slovenia 2 1 0 3
Algeria 2 0 1 3
Indonesia 2 0 1 3
Argentina 1 1 1 3
Egypt 1 1 1 3
Tunisia 1 1 1 3
Dominican Republic 1 0 2 3
Tajikistan 0 0 3 3
Botswana 1 1 0 2
Chile 1 1 0 2
Saint Lucia 1 1 0 2
Uganda 1 1 0 2
Guatemala 1 0 1 2
Morocco 1 0 1 2
Kosovo 0 1 1 2
Albania 0 0 2 2
Grenada 0 0 2 2
Malaysia 0 0 2 2
Puerto Rico 0 0 2 2
Dominica 1 0 0 1
Pakistan 1 0 0 1
Cyprus 0 1 0 1
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Panama 0 1 0 1
Cape Verde 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Peru 0 0 1 1
Qatar 0 0 1 1
Refugee Olympic Team 0 0 1 1
Singapore 0 0 1 1
Slovakia 0 0 1 1
Zambia 0 0 1 1

