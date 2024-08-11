Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Paris Sunday, Aug. 11 329 of 329 total events Nation G S B Tot United States 40 44 42…

At Paris

Sunday, Aug. 11

329 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot United States 40 44 42 126 China 40 27 24 91 Britain 14 22 29 65 France 16 26 22 64 Australia 18 19 16 53 Japan 20 12 13 45 Italy 12 13 15 40 Netherlands 15 7 12 34 Germany 12 13 8 33 South Korea 13 9 10 32 Canada 9 7 11 27 New Zealand 10 7 3 20 Brazil 3 7 10 20 Hungary 6 7 6 19 Spain 5 4 9 18 Uzbekistan 8 2 3 13 Iran 3 6 3 12 Ukraine 3 5 4 12 Sweden 4 4 3 11 Kenya 4 2 5 11 Belgium 3 1 6 10 Poland 1 4 5 10 Romania 3 4 2 9 Denmark 2 2 5 9 Cuba 2 1 6 9 Norway 4 1 3 8 Switzerland 1 2 5 8 Greece 1 1 6 8 Turkey 0 3 5 8 Ireland 4 0 3 7 Georgia 3 3 1 7 Bulgaria 3 1 3 7 Azerbaijan 2 2 3 7 Croatia 2 2 3 7 Taiwan 2 0 5 7 Israel 1 5 1 7 Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7 Jamaica 1 3 2 6 South Africa 1 3 2 6 Thailand 1 3 2 6 North Korea 0 2 4 6 Kyrgyzstan 0 2 4 6 India 0 1 5 6 Serbia 3 1 1 5 Czech Republic 3 0 2 5 Austria 2 0 3 5 Ecuador 1 2 2 5 Mexico 0 3 2 5 Bahrain 2 1 1 4 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 Philippines 2 0 2 4 Ethiopia 1 3 0 4 Portugal 1 2 1 4 Armenia 0 3 1 4 Colombia 0 3 1 4 Lithuania 0 2 2 4 Moldova 0 1 3 4 Slovenia 2 1 0 3 Algeria 2 0 1 3 Indonesia 2 0 1 3 Argentina 1 1 1 3 Egypt 1 1 1 3 Tunisia 1 1 1 3 Dominican Republic 1 0 2 3 Tajikistan 0 0 3 3 Botswana 1 1 0 2 Chile 1 1 0 2 Saint Lucia 1 1 0 2 Uganda 1 1 0 2 Guatemala 1 0 1 2 Morocco 1 0 1 2 Kosovo 0 1 1 2 Albania 0 0 2 2 Grenada 0 0 2 2 Malaysia 0 0 2 2 Puerto Rico 0 0 2 2 Dominica 1 0 0 1 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 Cyprus 0 1 0 1 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Panama 0 1 0 1 Cape Verde 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Peru 0 0 1 1 Qatar 0 0 1 1 Refugee Olympic Team 0 0 1 1 Singapore 0 0 1 1 Slovakia 0 0 1 1 Zambia 0 0 1 1

