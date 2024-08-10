Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Paris Saturday, Aug. 10 316 of 329 total events Nation G S B Tot United States 38 42 42…

At Paris

Saturday, Aug. 10

316 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot United States 38 42 42 122 China 39 27 24 90 Britain 14 22 27 63 France 16 24 22 62 Australia 18 18 14 50 Japan 18 12 13 43 Italy 11 13 15 39 Netherlands 13 7 12 32 Germany 12 11 8 31 South Korea 13 8 9 30 Canada 9 7 11 27 Brazil 3 7 10 20 New Zealand 9 7 2 18 Hungary 5 7 6 18 Spain 5 4 8 17 Uzbekistan 8 2 3 13 Ukraine 3 5 4 12 Sweden 4 4 3 11 Kenya 4 2 4 10 Iran 3 5 2 10 Belgium 3 1 6 10 Poland 1 3 5 9 Norway 4 1 3 8 Romania 3 4 1 8 Cuba 2 1 5 8 Denmark 1 2 5 8 Switzerland 1 2 5 8 Greece 1 1 6 8 Turkey 0 3 5 8 Ireland 4 0 3 7 Bulgaria 3 1 3 7 Taiwan 2 0 5 7 Israel 1 5 1 7 Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7 Georgia 3 2 1 6 Azerbaijan 2 2 2 6 Croatia 2 1 3 6 Jamaica 1 3 2 6 South Africa 1 3 2 6 Thailand 1 3 2 6 North Korea 0 2 4 6 Kyrgyzstan 0 2 4 6 India 0 1 5 6 Czech Republic 3 0 2 5 Austria 2 0 3 5 Ecuador 1 2 2 5 Mexico 0 3 2 5 Serbia 2 1 1 4 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 Philippines 2 0 2 4 Portugal 1 2 1 4 Armenia 0 3 1 4 Lithuania 0 2 2 4 Moldova 0 1 3 4 Slovenia 2 1 0 3 Algeria 2 0 1 3 Indonesia 2 0 1 3 Ethiopia 1 2 0 3 Argentina 1 1 1 3 Bahrain 1 1 1 3 Egypt 1 1 1 3 Tunisia 1 1 1 3 Dominican Republic 1 0 2 3 Colombia 0 3 0 3 Tajikistan 0 0 3 3 Botswana 1 1 0 2 Chile 1 1 0 2 Saint Lucia 1 1 0 2 Uganda 1 1 0 2 Guatemala 1 0 1 2 Morocco 1 0 1 2 Kosovo 0 1 1 2 Grenada 0 0 2 2 Malaysia 0 0 2 2 Dominica 1 0 0 1 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 Cyprus 0 1 0 1 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Panama 0 1 0 1 Albania 0 0 1 1 Cape Verde 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Peru 0 0 1 1 Puerto Rico 0 0 1 1 Qatar 0 0 1 1 Refugee Olympic Team 0 0 1 1 Singapore 0 0 1 1 Slovakia 0 0 1 1 Zambia 0 0 1 1

