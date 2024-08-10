Live Radio
Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

August 10, 2024, 5:17 PM

At Paris

Saturday, Aug. 10

316 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 38 42 42 122
China 39 27 24 90
Britain 14 22 27 63
France 16 24 22 62
Australia 18 18 14 50
Japan 18 12 13 43
Italy 11 13 15 39
Netherlands 13 7 12 32
Germany 12 11 8 31
South Korea 13 8 9 30
Canada 9 7 11 27
Brazil 3 7 10 20
New Zealand 9 7 2 18
Hungary 5 7 6 18
Spain 5 4 8 17
Uzbekistan 8 2 3 13
Ukraine 3 5 4 12
Sweden 4 4 3 11
Kenya 4 2 4 10
Iran 3 5 2 10
Belgium 3 1 6 10
Poland 1 3 5 9
Norway 4 1 3 8
Romania 3 4 1 8
Cuba 2 1 5 8
Denmark 1 2 5 8
Switzerland 1 2 5 8
Greece 1 1 6 8
Turkey 0 3 5 8
Ireland 4 0 3 7
Bulgaria 3 1 3 7
Taiwan 2 0 5 7
Israel 1 5 1 7
Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7
Georgia 3 2 1 6
Azerbaijan 2 2 2 6
Croatia 2 1 3 6
Jamaica 1 3 2 6
South Africa 1 3 2 6
Thailand 1 3 2 6
North Korea 0 2 4 6
Kyrgyzstan 0 2 4 6
India 0 1 5 6
Czech Republic 3 0 2 5
Austria 2 0 3 5
Ecuador 1 2 2 5
Mexico 0 3 2 5
Serbia 2 1 1 4
Hong Kong 2 0 2 4
Philippines 2 0 2 4
Portugal 1 2 1 4
Armenia 0 3 1 4
Lithuania 0 2 2 4
Moldova 0 1 3 4
Slovenia 2 1 0 3
Algeria 2 0 1 3
Indonesia 2 0 1 3
Ethiopia 1 2 0 3
Argentina 1 1 1 3
Bahrain 1 1 1 3
Egypt 1 1 1 3
Tunisia 1 1 1 3
Dominican Republic 1 0 2 3
Colombia 0 3 0 3
Tajikistan 0 0 3 3
Botswana 1 1 0 2
Chile 1 1 0 2
Saint Lucia 1 1 0 2
Uganda 1 1 0 2
Guatemala 1 0 1 2
Morocco 1 0 1 2
Kosovo 0 1 1 2
Grenada 0 0 2 2
Malaysia 0 0 2 2
Dominica 1 0 0 1
Pakistan 1 0 0 1
Cyprus 0 1 0 1
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Panama 0 1 0 1
Albania 0 0 1 1
Cape Verde 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Peru 0 0 1 1
Puerto Rico 0 0 1 1
Qatar 0 0 1 1
Refugee Olympic Team 0 0 1 1
Singapore 0 0 1 1
Slovakia 0 0 1 1
Zambia 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
