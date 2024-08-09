Live Radio
Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

August 9, 2024, 5:39 PM

At Paris

Friday, Aug. 9

277 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 33 39 39 111
China 33 27 23 83
Britain 14 20 23 57
France 14 20 22 56
Australia 18 16 14 48
Japan 16 8 13 37
Italy 11 12 13 36
Netherlands 13 6 10 29
Germany 12 9 8 29
South Korea 13 8 7 28
Canada 7 6 11 24
Brazil 3 6 9 18
New Zealand 6 7 2 15
Hungary 5 5 5 15
Spain 4 3 8 15
Ukraine 3 4 4 11
Sweden 3 4 3 10
Belgium 3 0 6 9
Uzbekistan 5 0 3 8
Romania 3 4 1 8
Iran 2 4 2 8
Switzerland 1 2 5 8
Greece 1 1 6 8
Ireland 4 0 3 7
Bulgaria 3 1 3 7
Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7
Poland 1 1 5 7
Croatia 2 1 3 6
Cuba 2 1 3 6
Kenya 2 1 3 6
Israel 1 4 1 6
Jamaica 1 3 2 6
Thailand 1 3 2 6
Taiwan 1 0 5 6
Turkey 0 3 3 6
North Korea 0 2 4 6
India 0 1 5 6
Azerbaijan 2 2 1 5
Denmark 1 2 2 5
South Africa 1 2 2 5
Mexico 0 3 2 5
Austria 2 0 2 4
Hong Kong 2 0 2 4
Philippines 2 0 2 4
Ecuador 1 2 1 4
Georgia 1 2 1 4
Lithuania 0 2 2 4
Kyrgyzstan 0 1 3 4
Moldova 0 1 3 4
Serbia 2 1 0 3
Czech Republic 2 0 1 3
Indonesia 2 0 1 3
Argentina 1 1 1 3
Norway 1 1 1 3
Tunisia 1 1 1 3
Dominican Republic 1 0 2 3
Colombia 0 3 0 3
Armenia 0 2 1 3
Portugal 0 2 1 3
Tajikistan 0 0 3 3
Algeria 2 0 0 2
Bahrain 1 1 0 2
Chile 1 1 0 2
Saint Lucia 1 1 0 2
Slovenia 1 1 0 2
Uganda 1 1 0 2
Guatemala 1 0 1 2
Morocco 1 0 1 2
Ethiopia 0 2 0 2
Kosovo 0 1 1 2
Grenada 0 0 2 2
Malaysia 0 0 2 2
Botswana 1 0 0 1
Dominica 1 0 0 1
Pakistan 1 0 0 1
Cyprus 0 1 0 1
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Cape Verde 0 0 1 1
Egypt 0 0 1 1
Peru 0 0 1 1
Refugee Olympic Team 0 0 1 1
Singapore 0 0 1 1
Slovakia 0 0 1 1
Zambia 0 0 1 1

