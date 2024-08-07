Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Paris Wednesday, Aug. 7 216 of 329 total events Nation G S B Tot United States 27 35 32…

At Paris

Wednesday, Aug. 7

216 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot United States 27 35 32 94 China 25 23 17 65 France 13 17 21 51 Britain 12 17 20 49 Australia 18 12 11 41 Japan 12 6 13 31 South Korea 12 8 7 27 Italy 9 10 8 27 Netherlands 9 5 6 20 Canada 6 4 9 19 Germany 8 5 5 18 Brazil 2 5 7 14 Spain 2 3 6 11 New Zealand 3 6 1 10 Romania 3 4 1 8 Hungary 3 3 2 8 Sweden 3 3 2 8 Ukraine 3 2 3 8 Ireland 4 0 3 7 Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7 Switzerland 1 2 4 7 Greece 1 1 5 7 Croatia 2 1 3 6 Israel 1 4 1 6 Poland 1 1 4 6 Cuba 2 1 2 5 Belgium 2 0 3 5 Jamaica 1 3 1 5 Thailand 1 2 2 5 Kenya 1 1 3 5 Taiwan 1 0 4 5 North Korea 0 2 3 5 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 Philippines 2 0 2 4 Georgia 1 2 1 4 South Africa 1 1 2 4 Kyrgyzstan 0 1 3 4 Turkey 0 1 3 4 Azerbaijan 2 1 0 3 Denmark 1 2 0 3 Iran 1 0 2 3 Uzbekistan 1 0 2 3 Armenia 0 2 1 3 Mexico 0 2 1 3 Lithuania 0 1 2 3 India 0 0 3 3 Tajikistan 0 0 3 3 Serbia 2 0 0 2 Chile 1 1 0 2 Ecuador 1 1 0 2 Saint Lucia 1 1 0 2 Uganda 1 1 0 2 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 Guatemala 1 0 1 2 Norway 1 0 1 2 Ethiopia 0 2 0 2 Kosovo 0 1 1 2 Tunisia 0 1 1 2 Dominican Republic 0 0 2 2 Malaysia 0 0 2 2 Moldova 0 0 2 2 Algeria 1 0 0 1 Argentina 1 0 0 1 Bahrain 1 0 0 1 Dominica 1 0 0 1 Morocco 1 0 0 1 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 Colombia 0 1 0 1 Cyprus 0 1 0 1 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Austria 0 0 1 1 Cape Verde 0 0 1 1 Egypt 0 0 1 1 Grenada 0 0 1 1 Indonesia 0 0 1 1 Peru 0 0 1 1 Portugal 0 0 1 1 Slovakia 0 0 1 1 Zambia 0 0 1 1

