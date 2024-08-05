Summer Olympic Medals Table

Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 5, 2024, 8:58 PM

At Paris

Monday, Aug. 5

181 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 20 30 28 78
China 21 18 14 53
France 13 16 19 48
Britain 12 13 17 42
Australia 13 12 8 33
South Korea 11 8 7 26
Japan 10 5 11 26
Italy 9 10 6 25
Netherlands 7 5 5 17
Canada 5 4 8 17
Germany 7 5 4 16
Brazil 2 4 6 12
New Zealand 3 5 1 9
Spain 1 3 5 9
Hungary 3 3 2 8
Sweden 3 3 2 8
Romania 3 3 1 7
Ukraine 2 2 3 7
Ireland 3 0 3 6
Israel 1 4 1 6
Switzerland 1 1 4 6
Greece 0 1 5 6
Croatia 2 1 2 5
Belgium 2 0 3 5
Hong Kong 2 0 2 4
Georgia 1 2 1 4
Kazakhstan 1 1 2 4
South Africa 1 1 2 4
Taiwan 1 0 3 4
Poland 0 1 3 4
Kenya 1 1 1 3
Uzbekistan 1 0 2 3
North Korea 0 2 1 3
Jamaica 0 2 1 3
Mexico 0 2 1 3
India 0 0 3 3
Tajikistan 0 0 3 3
Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2
Philippines 2 0 0 2
Serbia 2 0 0 2
Denmark 1 1 0 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Guatemala 1 0 1 2
Ethiopia 0 2 0 2
Kosovo 0 1 1 2
Turkey 0 1 1 2
Dominican Republic 0 0 2 2
Lithuania 0 0 2 2
Malaysia 0 0 2 2
Moldova 0 0 2 2
Algeria 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1
Chile 1 0 0 1
Dominica 1 0 0 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Norway 1 0 0 1
Saint Lucia 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 1 0 0 1
Uganda 1 0 0 1
Armenia 0 1 0 1
Colombia 0 1 0 1
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Thailand 0 1 0 1
Tunisia 0 1 0 1
Austria 0 0 1 1
Cape Verde 0 0 1 1
Cuba 0 0 1 1
Egypt 0 0 1 1
Grenada 0 0 1 1
Indonesia 0 0 1 1
Portugal 0 0 1 1
Slovakia 0 0 1 1

