Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

August 4, 2024, 8:22 PM

At Paris

Sunday, Aug. 4

162 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 19 26 26 71
China 19 15 11 45
France 12 14 18 44
Britain 10 12 15 37
Australia 12 11 8 31
South Korea 10 7 7 24
Japan 9 5 10 24
Italy 7 10 5 22
Canada 5 4 8 17
Netherlands 6 5 4 15
Germany 5 5 2 12
Brazil 1 4 5 10
Hungary 3 3 2 8
Spain 1 2 5 8
Romania 3 3 1 7
New Zealand 2 4 1 7
Sweden 2 3 2 7
Ireland 3 0 3 6
Ukraine 2 1 3 6
Israel 1 4 1 6
Switzerland 1 1 4 6
Belgium 2 0 3 5
Greece 0 1 4 5
Croatia 2 1 1 4
Hong Kong 2 0 2 4
Georgia 1 2 1 4
Kazakhstan 1 1 2 4
South Africa 1 1 2 4
Poland 0 1 3 4
Taiwan 1 0 2 3
Uzbekistan 1 0 2 3
North Korea 0 2 1 3
Jamaica 0 2 1 3
Mexico 0 2 1 3
India 0 0 3 3
Tajikistan 0 0 3 3
Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2
Philippines 2 0 0 2
Serbia 2 0 0 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Guatemala 1 0 1 2
Kosovo 0 1 1 2
Turkey 0 1 1 2
Dominican Republic 0 0 2 2
Moldova 0 0 2 2
Algeria 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1
Chile 1 0 0 1
Dominica 1 0 0 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Norway 1 0 0 1
Saint Lucia 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 1 0 0 1
Uganda 1 0 0 1
Armenia 0 1 0 1
Denmark 0 1 0 1
Ethiopia 0 1 0 1
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Tunisia 0 1 0 1
Austria 0 0 1 1
Cape Verde 0 0 1 1
Cuba 0 0 1 1
Egypt 0 0 1 1
Grenada 0 0 1 1
Indonesia 0 0 1 1
Lithuania 0 0 1 1
Malaysia 0 0 1 1
Portugal 0 0 1 1
Slovakia 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
