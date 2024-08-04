Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Paris
Sunday, Aug. 4
162 of 329 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|United States
|19
|26
|26
|71
|China
|19
|15
|11
|45
|France
|12
|14
|18
|44
|Britain
|10
|12
|15
|37
|Australia
|12
|11
|8
|31
|South Korea
|10
|7
|7
|24
|Japan
|9
|5
|10
|24
|Italy
|7
|10
|5
|22
|Canada
|5
|4
|8
|17
|Netherlands
|6
|5
|4
|15
|Germany
|5
|5
|2
|12
|Brazil
|1
|4
|5
|10
|Hungary
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Spain
|1
|2
|5
|8
|Romania
|3
|3
|1
|7
|New Zealand
|2
|4
|1
|7
|Sweden
|2
|3
|2
|7
|Ireland
|3
|0
|3
|6
|Ukraine
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Israel
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Belgium
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Greece
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Croatia
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Georgia
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Kazakhstan
|1
|1
|2
|4
|South Africa
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Poland
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Taiwan
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|2
|3
|North Korea
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Mexico
|0
|2
|1
|3
|India
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Tajikistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Azerbaijan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Philippines
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Serbia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Guatemala
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Kosovo
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Turkey
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Dominican Republic
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Moldova
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Algeria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dominica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Norway
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Armenia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Denmark
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ethiopia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fiji
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tunisia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Austria
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cape Verde
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cuba
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Egypt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Grenada
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Indonesia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lithuania
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Portugal
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|1
|1
