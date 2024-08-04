Live Radio
Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

August 4, 2024, 7:34 AM

At Paris

Sunday, Aug. 4

143 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 14 24 23 61
France 12 14 15 41
China 16 12 9 37
Britain 10 10 14 34
Australia 12 8 7 27
Japan 8 5 9 22
South Korea 9 7 5 21
Italy 6 8 5 19
Canada 4 4 8 16
Netherlands 6 4 4 14
Germany 5 5 2 12
Brazil 1 4 5 10
Romania 3 3 1 7
Hungary 3 2 2 7
New Zealand 2 4 1 7
Israel 1 4 1 6
Spain 1 1 4 6
Switzerland 1 1 4 6
Ireland 3 0 2 5
Sweden 1 2 2 5
Croatia 2 1 1 4
Belgium 2 0 2 4
Hong Kong 2 0 2 4
Kazakhstan 1 1 2 4
South Africa 1 1 2 4
Greece 0 1 3 4
Poland 0 1 3 4
Georgia 1 2 0 3
Ukraine 1 1 1 3
Uzbekistan 1 0 2 3
North Korea 0 2 1 3
Mexico 0 2 1 3
India 0 0 3 3
Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Guatemala 1 0 1 2
Jamaica 0 1 1 2
Kosovo 0 1 1 2
Turkey 0 1 1 2
Taiwan 0 0 2 2
Dominican Republic 0 0 2 2
Moldova 0 0 2 2
Tajikistan 0 0 2 2
Argentina 1 0 0 1
Dominica 1 0 0 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Norway 1 0 0 1
Philippines 1 0 0 1
Saint Lucia 1 0 0 1
Serbia 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 1 0 0 1
Uganda 1 0 0 1
Denmark 0 1 0 1
Ethiopia 0 1 0 1
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Tunisia 0 1 0 1
Austria 0 0 1 1
Egypt 0 0 1 1
Grenada 0 0 1 1
Lithuania 0 0 1 1
Portugal 0 0 1 1
Slovakia 0 0 1 1

