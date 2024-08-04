Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Paris Sunday, Aug. 4 143 of 329 total events Nation G S B Tot United States 14 24 23…

At Paris

Sunday, Aug. 4

143 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot United States 14 24 23 61 France 12 14 15 41 China 16 12 9 37 Britain 10 10 14 34 Australia 12 8 7 27 Japan 8 5 9 22 South Korea 9 7 5 21 Italy 6 8 5 19 Canada 4 4 8 16 Netherlands 6 4 4 14 Germany 5 5 2 12 Brazil 1 4 5 10 Romania 3 3 1 7 Hungary 3 2 2 7 New Zealand 2 4 1 7 Israel 1 4 1 6 Spain 1 1 4 6 Switzerland 1 1 4 6 Ireland 3 0 2 5 Sweden 1 2 2 5 Croatia 2 1 1 4 Belgium 2 0 2 4 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 Kazakhstan 1 1 2 4 South Africa 1 1 2 4 Greece 0 1 3 4 Poland 0 1 3 4 Georgia 1 2 0 3 Ukraine 1 1 1 3 Uzbekistan 1 0 2 3 North Korea 0 2 1 3 Mexico 0 2 1 3 India 0 0 3 3 Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 Guatemala 1 0 1 2 Jamaica 0 1 1 2 Kosovo 0 1 1 2 Turkey 0 1 1 2 Taiwan 0 0 2 2 Dominican Republic 0 0 2 2 Moldova 0 0 2 2 Tajikistan 0 0 2 2 Argentina 1 0 0 1 Dominica 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Norway 1 0 0 1 Philippines 1 0 0 1 Saint Lucia 1 0 0 1 Serbia 1 0 0 1 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 Uganda 1 0 0 1 Denmark 0 1 0 1 Ethiopia 0 1 0 1 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Tunisia 0 1 0 1 Austria 0 0 1 1 Egypt 0 0 1 1 Grenada 0 0 1 1 Lithuania 0 0 1 1 Portugal 0 0 1 1 Slovakia 0 0 1 1

