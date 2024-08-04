Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Paris
Sunday, Aug. 4
143 of 329 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|United States
|14
|24
|23
|61
|France
|12
|14
|15
|41
|China
|16
|12
|9
|37
|Britain
|10
|10
|14
|34
|Australia
|12
|8
|7
|27
|Japan
|8
|5
|9
|22
|South Korea
|9
|7
|5
|21
|Italy
|6
|8
|5
|19
|Canada
|4
|4
|8
|16
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|4
|14
|Germany
|5
|5
|2
|12
|Brazil
|1
|4
|5
|10
|Romania
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Hungary
|3
|2
|2
|7
|New Zealand
|2
|4
|1
|7
|Israel
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Spain
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Ireland
|3
|0
|2
|5
|Sweden
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Croatia
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Belgium
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Kazakhstan
|1
|1
|2
|4
|South Africa
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Greece
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Poland
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Georgia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Ukraine
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|2
|3
|North Korea
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Mexico
|0
|2
|1
|3
|India
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Azerbaijan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Guatemala
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Kosovo
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Turkey
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Taiwan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Dominican Republic
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Moldova
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Tajikistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dominica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Norway
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Philippines
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Serbia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Denmark
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ethiopia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fiji
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tunisia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Austria
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Egypt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Grenada
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lithuania
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Portugal
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|1
|1
