Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

August 3, 2024, 4:37 AM

At Paris

Saturday, Aug. 3

115 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 9 18 16 43
France 11 13 13 37
China 13 9 9 31
Britain 9 10 8 27
Australia 11 6 5 22
Japan 8 4 6 18
South Korea 8 5 4 17
Italy 5 8 4 17
Canada 3 2 6 11
Netherlands 5 3 2 10
New Zealand 2 4 1 7
Germany 2 3 2 7
Brazil 1 3 3 7
Romania 2 3 1 6
Hungary 2 2 2 6
Switzerland 1 1 4 6
Sweden 1 2 2 5
Spain 1 1 3 5
Hong Kong 2 0 2 4
Ireland 2 0 2 4
South Africa 1 1 2 4
Greece 0 1 3 4
Poland 0 1 3 4
Croatia 2 0 1 3
Georgia 1 2 0 3
Belgium 1 0 2 3
Kazakhstan 1 0 2 3
Uzbekistan 1 0 2 3
Israel 0 2 1 3
Mexico 0 2 1 3
India 0 0 3 3
Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Guatemala 1 0 1 2
North Korea 0 2 0 2
Kosovo 0 1 1 2
Turkey 0 1 1 2
Ukraine 0 1 1 2
Moldova 0 0 2 2
Tajikistan 0 0 2 2
Argentina 1 0 0 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Serbia 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 1 0 0 1
Uganda 1 0 0 1
Ethiopia 0 1 0 1
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Tunisia 0 1 0 1
Austria 0 0 1 1
Egypt 0 0 1 1
Lithuania 0 0 1 1
Portugal 0 0 1 1
Slovakia 0 0 1 1

