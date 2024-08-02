Live Radio
Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

August 2, 2024, 6:05 AM

At Paris

Friday, Aug. 2

70 of 159 events

94 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 9 16 13 38
France 8 11 8 27
China 12 7 7 26
Britain 6 8 8 22
Australia 8 6 5 19
Japan 8 3 5 16
Italy 5 7 4 16
South Korea 6 3 3 12
Canada 3 2 3 8
Netherlands 3 2 2 7
Germany 2 2 2 6
Brazil 0 3 3 6
New Zealand 2 2 1 5
Romania 2 2 1 5
Switzerland 1 1 3 5
Hong Kong 2 0 2 4
Hungary 1 2 1 4
South Africa 1 1 2 4
Sweden 1 1 2 4
Spain 0 1 3 4
Croatia 2 0 1 3
Georgia 1 2 0 3
Belgium 1 0 2 3
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Kazakhstan 1 0 2 3
Mexico 0 2 1 3
Poland 0 1 2 3
India 0 0 3 3
Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2
Guatemala 1 0 1 2
Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2
North Korea 0 2 0 2
Greece 0 1 1 2
Israel 0 1 1 2
Kosovo 0 1 1 2
Turkey 0 1 1 2
Ukraine 0 1 1 2
Moldova 0 0 2 2
Argentina 1 0 0 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Serbia 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 1 0 0 1
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Tunisia 0 1 0 1
Austria 0 0 1 1
Egypt 0 0 1 1
Portugal 0 0 1 1
Slovakia 0 0 1 1
Tajikistan 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

