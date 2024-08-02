Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Paris
Friday, Aug. 2
70 of 159 events
94 of 329 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|United States
|9
|16
|13
|38
|France
|8
|11
|8
|27
|China
|12
|7
|7
|26
|Britain
|6
|8
|8
|22
|Australia
|8
|6
|5
|19
|Japan
|8
|3
|5
|16
|Italy
|5
|7
|4
|16
|South Korea
|6
|3
|3
|12
|Canada
|3
|2
|3
|8
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|2
|7
|Germany
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Brazil
|0
|3
|3
|6
|New Zealand
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Romania
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Hungary
|1
|2
|1
|4
|South Africa
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Sweden
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Spain
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Croatia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Georgia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Belgium
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Ireland
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Kazakhstan
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Mexico
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Poland
|0
|1
|2
|3
|India
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Azerbaijan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Guatemala
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|1
|2
|North Korea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Greece
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Israel
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Kosovo
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Turkey
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Moldova
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Serbia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Fiji
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tunisia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Austria
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Egypt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Portugal
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tajikistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
