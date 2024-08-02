Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Paris Friday, Aug. 2 70 of 159 events 94 of 329 total events Nation G S B Tot United…

At Paris

Friday, Aug. 2

70 of 159 events

94 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot United States 9 16 13 38 France 8 11 8 27 China 12 7 7 26 Britain 6 8 8 22 Australia 8 6 5 19 Japan 8 3 5 16 Italy 5 7 4 16 South Korea 6 3 3 12 Canada 3 2 3 8 Netherlands 3 2 2 7 Germany 2 2 2 6 Brazil 0 3 3 6 New Zealand 2 2 1 5 Romania 2 2 1 5 Switzerland 1 1 3 5 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 Hungary 1 2 1 4 South Africa 1 1 2 4 Sweden 1 1 2 4 Spain 0 1 3 4 Croatia 2 0 1 3 Georgia 1 2 0 3 Belgium 1 0 2 3 Ireland 1 0 2 3 Kazakhstan 1 0 2 3 Mexico 0 2 1 3 Poland 0 1 2 3 India 0 0 3 3 Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2 Guatemala 1 0 1 2 Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2 North Korea 0 2 0 2 Greece 0 1 1 2 Israel 0 1 1 2 Kosovo 0 1 1 2 Turkey 0 1 1 2 Ukraine 0 1 1 2 Moldova 0 0 2 2 Argentina 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Serbia 1 0 0 1 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Tunisia 0 1 0 1 Austria 0 0 1 1 Egypt 0 0 1 1 Portugal 0 0 1 1 Slovakia 0 0 1 1 Tajikistan 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.