Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Paris Thursday, Aug. 1 78 of 329 total events

At Paris

Thursday, Aug. 1

78 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot United States 5 13 12 30 France 8 10 8 26 China 10 7 3 20 Britain 6 6 6 18 Australia 7 6 3 16 Japan 8 3 4 15 Italy 3 6 4 13 South Korea 6 3 3 12 Canada 2 2 3 7 Germany 2 2 2 6 Brazil 0 2 3 5 Romania 2 1 1 4 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 Netherlands 1 2 1 4 Sweden 1 1 2 4 New Zealand 2 1 0 3 Belgium 1 0 2 3 Ireland 1 0 2 3 Kazakhstan 1 0 2 3 South Africa 1 0 2 3 Hungary 0 2 1 3 Poland 0 1 2 3 India 0 0 3 3 Georgia 1 1 0 2 Croatia 1 0 1 2 Guatemala 1 0 1 2 North Korea 0 2 0 2 Kosovo 0 1 1 2 Mexico 0 1 1 2 Switzerland 0 1 1 2 Turkey 0 1 1 2 Ukraine 0 1 1 2 Moldova 0 0 2 2 Spain 0 0 2 2 Argentina 1 0 0 1 Azerbaijan 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Serbia 1 0 0 1 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Tunisia 0 1 0 1 Austria 0 0 1 1 Egypt 0 0 1 1 Greece 0 0 1 1 Slovakia 0 0 1 1 Tajikistan 0 0 1 1

