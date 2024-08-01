Live Radio
Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 5:41 AM

At Paris

Thursday, Aug. 1

78 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 5 13 12 30
France 8 10 8 26
China 10 7 3 20
Britain 6 6 6 18
Australia 7 6 3 16
Japan 8 3 4 15
Italy 3 6 4 13
South Korea 6 3 3 12
Canada 2 2 3 7
Germany 2 2 2 6
Brazil 0 2 3 5
Romania 2 1 1 4
Hong Kong 2 0 2 4
Netherlands 1 2 1 4
Sweden 1 1 2 4
New Zealand 2 1 0 3
Belgium 1 0 2 3
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Kazakhstan 1 0 2 3
South Africa 1 0 2 3
Hungary 0 2 1 3
Poland 0 1 2 3
India 0 0 3 3
Georgia 1 1 0 2
Croatia 1 0 1 2
Guatemala 1 0 1 2
North Korea 0 2 0 2
Kosovo 0 1 1 2
Mexico 0 1 1 2
Switzerland 0 1 1 2
Turkey 0 1 1 2
Ukraine 0 1 1 2
Moldova 0 0 2 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Argentina 1 0 0 1
Azerbaijan 1 0 0 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Serbia 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 1 0 0 1
Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Tunisia 0 1 0 1
Austria 0 0 1 1
Egypt 0 0 1 1
Greece 0 0 1 1
Slovakia 0 0 1 1
Tajikistan 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

