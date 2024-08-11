Stanton, Soto, Judge homer as Yankees hang on for 8-7 win over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer after Aaron Judge was intentionally walked in the fifth inning,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer after Aaron Judge was intentionally walked in the fifth inning, Juan Soto went deep twice, Judge hit his MLB-best 42nd homer and the New York Yankees hung on for an 8-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Judge reached base four times, marking the 41st time he reached base at least three times this season. He singled twice and homered for the first time since Aug. 3 — when Toronto walked him with two outs and nobody on base in the second inning following his 41st homer.

The Yankees moved back into a tie for first place with the Baltimore Orioles.

Playing in his ninth game since missing 28 with a hamstring injury, Stanton tied a season high with four RBIs and homered in consecutive games for the first time since June 11-12 in Kansas City to reach 20 homers for the 13th time in his first 15 seasons.

Stanton fell down to one knee and lined Jose LeClerc’s 2-2 slider into the left field seats to become the 17th player in baseball history to hit 20 homers in 13 of his first 15 seasons. He also became the third player to have 13 20-homer seasons since 2010.

Stanton homered after Judge was intentionally walked for the sixth time in the last eight games and 13th time overall.

“It’s part of the game,” Stanton said. “He’s an all-time talent. So that happens. I got to do what happened today in order for it not to happen. It’s part of the game. You have some fun with it.”

Judge agreed.

“I get on base and hopefully the guys behind me do their thing and today it worked out,” he said.

Soto hit a solo homer off Texas starter Andrew Heaney (4-12) in the third and connected again in the seventh off Andrew Chafin. Soto reached 30 homers for the third time in his career as the Yankees won for the 10th time in 14 games and improved to 13-17 in games started by left-handers this season.

It was Soto’s fifth multihomer game this season and 22nd of his career.

Judge followed Soto’s drive with his 299th career homer and it was the third time this season the powerful trio went deep in the same game. The trio’s home runs traveled a combined 1,598 feet.

“I think whenever we get homers, it’s all great for the team,” Soto said.

Marcus Stroman (8-6) started on eight days rest and allowed one run and four hits in five-plus innings for his first win since June 22 — the same game Stanton got hurt. Stroman entered the game 0-3 with a 7.56 ERA in his previous six starts.

Stroman took a shutout into the sixth until Corey Seager doubled and was lifted for Jake Cousins, who struck out three. Tommy Kahnle retired Josh Jung with two on after a two-run fielding error by third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the seventh before Soto and Judge connected.

The Yankees needed Soto’s and Judge’s blasts in the seventh because Mark Leiter Jr. allowed a solo homer to Nathaniel Lowe and a two-run drive to Carson Kelly in the eighth.

Clay Holmes allowed an RBI single to Adolis García but stranded two to secure his 25th save in 35 chances.

“I knew it was a matter of digging deep and making pitches to get out of that,” Holmes said after throwing 45 pitches.

Heaney allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Texas lost for the 11th time in 15 games since getting to within a game of .500 on July 25.

“We couldn’t stop them,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. “They kept adding on but we kept adding on. We had the winning run on, that’s what makes it tough.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer (right shoulder fatigue) flew back to Texas because he is not making progress. … RHP Jacob deGrom (right elbow surgery rehab) will face hitters for the first time since his surgery Monday in Boston. He will face hitters at least twice before the team decides if deGrom is ready for a minor league rehab assignment. … RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right side tightness) could skip his next start after exiting after three innings in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader as a precaution. … RHP Josh Sborz (right shoulder fatigue) was placed on the IL for the third time this season and will get examined in Dallas by Dr. Greg Pearl, a thoracic outlet specialist.

Yankees: C Jose Trevino (quadriceps) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset and will play at least two more games there.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Tyler Mahle (0-1, 1.80 ERA) makes his second start since returning from April 2023 Tommy John surgery last week and opposes RHP Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.16) in the opener of a three-game series Monday at Boston.

Yankees: RHP Luis Gil (12-5, 3.06) opposes White Sox LHP Ky Bush (0-1, 6.75) in the opener of a three-game series Monday at Chicago.

