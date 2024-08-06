Sports on TV for Wednesday, Aug. 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Aug. 7 GOLF 3 p.m. GOLF — USGA: The U.S…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Aug. 7

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S Women’s Amateur, Round of 64, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region – Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, New England Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Metro Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Region – Championship, Whitestown, Ind.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, West Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.) OR Houston at Texas (2:35 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers OR Detroit at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Pittsburgh at Detroit

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team McQuillin vs. Team Kilfoyl, Rosemont, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lorenz vs. Team Palacios, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds

YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)

5:30 p.m.

NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup Hockey U-18: Germany vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Edmonton, Alberta

9:30 p.m.

NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup Hockey U-18: Canada vs. Sweden, Preliminary Round, Edmonton, Alberta

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

