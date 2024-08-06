Sports on TV for Wednesday, Aug. 7

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Aug. 7
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S Women’s Amateur, Round of 64, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region – Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, New England Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Metro Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Region – Championship, Whitestown, Ind.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, West Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.) OR Houston at Texas (2:35 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers OR Detroit at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Pittsburgh at Detroit
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team McQuillin vs. Team Kilfoyl, Rosemont, Ill.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lorenz vs. Team Palacios, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)
5:30 p.m.
NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup Hockey U-18: Germany vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Edmonton, Alberta
9:30 p.m.
NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup Hockey U-18: Canada vs. Sweden, Preliminary Round, Edmonton, Alberta
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.