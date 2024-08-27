Sports on TV for Wednesday, Aug. 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Aug. 28 COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 10 p.m. BTN — BYU…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Aug. 28

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

BTN — BYU at UCLA

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Cleveland OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Philadelphia OR Tampa Bay at Seattle

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Atlanta at Minnesota (7:40 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers OR N.Y. Mets at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

PARALYMPICS

2 p.m.

USA — 2024 Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony: From Paris

5 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — Swimming – Preliminary Heats

6:15 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Group A: Great Britain vs. Germany

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — EFL Carabao Cup: Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest, Second Round

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Connecticut at Indiana

10 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Los Angeles

