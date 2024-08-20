Sports on TV for Wednesday, Aug. 21

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Aug. 21
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei vs. Tokyo, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Henderson, Nev. vs. Boerne, Texas, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at N.Y. Mets OR Boston at Houston (2:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at San Francisco OR Boston at Houston
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at St. Louis
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (9:40 p.m.)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — CONCACAF Champions Cup Group Stage: Club América vs. Vancouver, Group B, Mexico City
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – Second Round, New York
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Las Vegas
