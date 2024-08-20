Sports on TV for Wednesday, Aug. 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Aug. 21 HORSE RACING 10 a.m. FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Aug. 21

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei vs. Tokyo, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Henderson, Nev. vs. Boerne, Texas, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at N.Y. Mets OR Boston at Houston (2:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at San Francisco OR Boston at Houston

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at St. Louis

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Champions Cup Group Stage: Club América vs. Vancouver, Group B, Mexico City

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – Second Round, New York

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Las Vegas

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.