Sports on TV for Tuesday, Aug. 6

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Aug. 6
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Region – Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Region – Championship, Warner Robins, Ga.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, West Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Region – Championship, Waco, Texas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Mountain Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Milwaukee at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers OR Detroit at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Charlotte, N.C.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Nashville at New England, Group I
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Cup: NJ/NY Gotham vs. Angel City, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Cup: KC Current vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.