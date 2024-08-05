Sports on TV for Tuesday, Aug. 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Aug. 6 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 11 a.m. ESPN — Little…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Aug. 6

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Region – Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Region – Championship, Warner Robins, Ga.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, West Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Region – Championship, Waco, Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Mountain Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Milwaukee at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers OR Detroit at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Charlotte, N.C.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Nashville at New England, Group I

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Cup: NJ/NY Gotham vs. Angel City, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Cup: KC Current vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

