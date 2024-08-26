Sports on TV for Tuesday, Aug. 27

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Aug. 27
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Nebraska at Kentucky
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Louisville
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Houston at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Arizona OR Tampa Bay at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:45 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro-League: Al-Nassr at Al-Fayha
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — EFL Carabao Cup: Fulham at Birmingham, Second Round
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Championship: Forge FC at Toronto FC, Semifinal – Leg 2
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Championship: Pacific FC at Vancouver FC, Semifinal – Leg 2
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Dallas
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.