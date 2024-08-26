Sports on TV for Tuesday, Aug. 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Aug. 27 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN2 — Nebraska…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Aug. 27

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Nebraska at Kentucky

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Louisville

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Houston at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Arizona OR Tampa Bay at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro-League: Al-Nassr at Al-Fayha

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — EFL Carabao Cup: Fulham at Birmingham, Second Round

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: Forge FC at Toronto FC, Semifinal – Leg 2

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: Pacific FC at Vancouver FC, Semifinal – Leg 2

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Dallas

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.