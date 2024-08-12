Sports on TV for Tuesday, Aug. 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Aug. 13 BOWLING 7 p.m. CBSSN — PWBA: 2024 PWBA…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Aug. 13

BOWLING

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: 2024 PWBA Tour Championship Week, Allen Park, Mich.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at San Diego OR Atlanta at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FS2 — Saudi Super Cup: Al Hilal vs. Al Ahli, Semifinal, Abha, Saudi Arabia

8 p.m.

FS2 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at New York City, Round of 16

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.