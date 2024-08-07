Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Aug. 8 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:20 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Aug. 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:20 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Sydney

FITNESS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — CrossFit Games: From Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team North, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region – Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Mountain Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, New England Region – Championship, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Region – Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Atlanta (12:20 p.m.) OR San Diego at Pittsburgh (12:35 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Colorado (3:10 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Washington (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Toronto OR L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Detroit at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at New England

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL vs. Pachuca, Round of 32, Austin, Texas

11 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Necaxa at San Jose, Round of 32

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds

