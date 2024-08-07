Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 8

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Aug. 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:20 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Sydney
FITNESS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — CrossFit Games: From Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team North, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region – Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Mountain Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, New England Region – Championship, Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Region – Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Atlanta (12:20 p.m.) OR San Diego at Pittsburgh (12:35 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Colorado (3:10 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Washington (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Toronto OR L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Detroit at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at New England
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL vs. Pachuca, Round of 32, Austin, Texas
11 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Necaxa at San Jose, Round of 32
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds
